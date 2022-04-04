Grammys 2022: BTS, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez surprisingly snubbed among this year's winners

One of the music industry's biggest nights, Grammys 2022 took place on April 3 in Las Vegas. The coveted awards ceremony saw who's who of the music industry turn up looking their absolute best. While the ceremony turned out to be a wild one for the likes of Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste who took home some of the night's biggest awards, it turned out to be a rather surprising affair for a few other artists who returned home empty-handed. Among the biggest performers for Grammys 2022 was the K-Pop band BTS and also Justin Bieber. Despite being among the top nominees this year with nods in eight categories, Justin, unfortunately, went home empty-handed. The singer lost to Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo in all the major categories including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. While Bieber's fans believed that his new album Justice had the potential to win him a Grammy, the singer was snubbed this year. Bieber was seen attending the event along with his wife Hailey Bieber.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
It certainly was a disappointing moment for ARMY who had been rooting for BTS to bag their Grammy win this year. Despite the way that their music has touched lives and its commercial success, it came as a surprise to fans on how the band lost out on their Grammy win while competing against, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett and winners Doja Cat ans SZA in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
Selena Gomez had bagged her first-ever Grammy nomination this year and even though many believed that the Recording Academy was late in recognising her talent, Gomez did not turn out to be a winner this year as she lost to Alex Cuba in the Best Latin Pop Album category.
Halsey who had bagged only one nomination for her fourth studio album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, lost out to St. Vincent in the Best Alternative Music Album category.
Billie Eilish won her first-ever Academy Award last week but despite having seven nominations at the Grammy Awards this year, the singer's album Happier Than Ever was completely snubbed as it won no award.
Taylor Swift fans also seemed to be sad about seeing the singer lose out on her Grammy Award. The singer was competing for her album Evermore in the Album of the Year category although she lost out to Jon Batiste who bagged the honour for his album We Are.