Grammys 2022: BTS, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez surprisingly snubbed among this year's winners

Justin Bieber

One of the music industry's biggest nights, Grammys 2022 took place on April 3 in Las Vegas. The coveted awards ceremony saw who's who of the music industry turn up looking their absolute best. While the ceremony turned out to be a wild one for the likes of Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste who took home some of the night's biggest awards, it turned out to be a rather surprising affair for a few other artists who returned home empty-handed. Among the biggest performers for Grammys 2022 was the K-Pop band BTS and also Justin Bieber. Despite being among the top nominees this year with nods in eight categories, Justin, unfortunately, went home empty-handed. The singer lost to Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo in all the major categories including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. While Bieber's fans believed that his new album Justice had the potential to win him a Grammy, the singer was snubbed this year. Bieber was seen attending the event along with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Photo Credit : Getty Images