From The Gray Man to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; 6 times two Hollywood superstars shared a screen

Hollywood has its share of bests lined up for the Awards season but when it comes to winning the hearts of the fans a simple flick with two massive superstars can do just the trick. A testament to such a feat has been the many films throughout the time that have starred two massive stars together and their chemistry was everything the people needed to have a fun time. On that note, scroll down further to check out some of the best films that brought together the industry giants and left a remarkable impression on us all.
Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Entertainment
This Netflix upcoming blockbuster is already causing a lot of buzz online. With its release inching closer, fans are excited to see Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling eat up the script with their brilliant acting, especially with Evans playing the villain for the first time.
Photo Credit : Netflix
This 2019 comedy-drama written and directed by Quentin Tarantino was everything and more of what the masses wanted. Starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio together was a masterstroke and won several Oscars that year.
A rather old flick but nothing can beat this gold. This fantasy comedy brought together Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, a combination no one knew they needed. The film came out in 1999 and to this day is considered one of the best comedies.
Photo Credit : Lionsgate Films
The name is enough to say everything. The film and its numerous critical accolades are known to all but what caught the public's eye was the unlikely pairing of John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in this Quentin Tarantino film.
Photo Credit : Miramax
George Clooney and Brad Pitt started off the famous franchise and made it a big seller, becoming a major contender in the American heist film trope.
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
Unlike the other pairs, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan got together to make a timeless romantic classic. The film is to date named in some of the best rom-coms and is still praised for the actors' palpable chemistry.
Photo Credit : TriStar Pictures