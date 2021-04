1 / 6

Celebrities who donated their plasma

The entertainment industry around the world suffered for many months in 2020 due to Coronavirus. Many movies that had already been shot and were waiting for theatrical releases had to be put on halt because of the theatres being shut down. But just as everyone was starting to get back with the “new normal”, television and movie actors from all over the world started shooting for their upcoming project and travelling again. Despite knowing the risks of exposing themselves to the virus, the celebrities took all safety precautions and went ahead with their work. Many actors unfortunately became a victim of the Coronavirus and caught this disease while they were out for work purposes. Even though many actors from all over the world tested positive for Coronavirus, they recovered after taking proper medication and following safety guidelines. Now, as the second wave of this deadly virus has been attacking the world, the actors who have recovered from Coronavirus are eligible for donating their plasma to people who are in need. Here are names of celebrities who donated their plasma after recovering from Coronavirus. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram