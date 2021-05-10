Advertisement
  4. From Gurmeet Choudhary to Farhan Akhtar: Celebrities above 18 that got their first dose of COVID 19 vaccine

From Gurmeet Choudhary to Farhan Akhtar: Celebrities above 18 that got their first dose of COVID 19 vaccine

Here are the actors who have taken their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Read ahead to take a look.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: May 10, 2021 04:18 pm
    Celebrities that have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    It has been over a year since everyone has been fighting the Coronavirus. This situation has affected both the physical and mental health of millions of people. After a tremendous amount of research, scientists and doctors from all over the globe have come up with a vaccine for the deadly virus. The Coronavirus vaccine was introduced on January 16, 2021, in India and was first offered to the healthcare and frontline workers. The second group of people who were then offered the vaccine were over the age of 60. Then, people over 45 were made eligible to get themselves vaccinated against this virus. Recently, the government announced that the vaccine has been made eligible for people over 18 and has been constantly urging everyone to get themselves vaccinated. Many celebrities have taken the first dose of vaccine and are now waiting for the second dose in order to complete their entire vaccination process. Here are the celebrities above the age of 18, who have already taken the first dose of vaccine and are requesting their fans and followers to do the same. Read ahead to take a look.

    Radhika Madan

    Radhika Madan revealed through her official social media handle that she has taken the first dose of vaccination on May 8.

    Preity Zinta

    Preity Zinta announced through her official social media handle that she has taken the first dose of vaccination on May 8, also urging fans to stay safe.

    Debina Bonerjee

    Debina Bonerjee revealed that she has taken the first dose of vaccination on May 8.

    Ankita Lokhande

    Ankita Lokhande announced that she has taken the first dose of vaccination on May 8, urging fans to get theirs.

    Gurmeet Choudhary

    Gurmeet Choudhary revealed through his official social media handle that he has taken his first dose of vaccination on May 9.

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan was clicked while leaving the hospital after taking his first dose of vaccination on May 8.

    Genelia Deshmukh

    Genelia Deshmukh revealed that she has taken the first dose of vaccination on May 10.

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she has taken the first dose of vaccination on May 10.

    Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli revealed that he has taken his first dose of vaccination on May 10.

    Farhan Akhtar

    Farhan Akhtar revealed that he took the first dose of vaccination on May 8, thanking the Mumbai Police and BMC for a streamlined system.

