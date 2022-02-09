5 Times Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee gave couple goals

1 / 6

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's romantic pictures

Welcoming a baby is one of the biggest joys a couple can ever experience. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared good news with all their fans as the lovebirds announced their pregnancy on Wednesday. The couple announced the news on Instagram by sharing a post where the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a black dress, while Gurmeet twinned with Debina. The two were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Take a look at five times the parents-to-be Gurmeet and Debina gave us couple goals.

Photo Credit : Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram