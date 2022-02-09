5 Times Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee gave couple goals

Welcoming a baby is one of the biggest joys a couple can ever experience. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared good news with all their fans as the lovebirds announced their pregnancy on Wednesday. The couple announced the news on Instagram by sharing a post where the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a black dress, while Gurmeet twinned with Debina. The two were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Take a look at five times the parents-to-be Gurmeet and Debina gave us couple goals.
The couple spent their winters in the cold weather of the United Kingdom. Gurmeet and Debina enjoyed a romantic time in London as the two twinned in cream outfits. In the click, the two can be seen walking hand in hand on the streets of Liverpool.
Gurmeet and Debina first met each other on a talent hunt show. Later, the two fell in love while playing the roles of Ram and Sita in Ramayan. Following that, they got married in 2011 and since then have been giving us major couple goals. The two have been together for over a decade now and that speaks volumes about their love.
The two shared this picture after tying the knot for the second time. In the click, Debina looks like a perfect Bengali bride in a red Banarasi saree, while Gurmeet complemented her in traditional kurta-dhoti.
The couple's sartorial choices have often kept them in the limelight. The two gave us major couple goals at they wore green floral ethnic ensembles.
Gurmeet and Debina kept the floral trend in check again as they rode together a bicycle. The two also donned white sneakers to complete the cool and classy look.