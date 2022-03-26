Best pictures from Debina Bonnerjee's baby shower ceremony

Published on Mar 26, 2022 08:03 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
    Mesmerising pictures from Debina Bonnerjee's godh bharai

    Debina Bonnerjee who is popular for playing Sita in the television version of Ramayan in 2008 is expecting her first baby with husband Gurmeet Choudhary. The diva recently shared beautiful pictures from her baby shower, looking glamorous as ever. Debina took part in a private baby shower ceremony at her home ahead of the arrival of her baby. Here's a look at mesmerising pictures of mother-to-be Debina Bonnerjee, who looked radiant in red.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

    Bundle of happiness

    Ever since she surprised everyone with her pregnancy announcement, the actress has been sharing her adorable journey on Instagram. From mood swings, food cravings to the problems she faced while trying to conceive, she has been an open book to her fans.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

    Baby shower ceremony

    The actress had the baby shower as per Bengali traditions which is known as 'saadh'.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

    Pregnancy glow

    The mother-to-be decked up in a red Anarkali suit for the baby shower ceremony and did her makeup and hair on her own.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

    Bengali beauty

    She looked radiant in the traditional attire and even painted her forehead with Bengali style bindi. Furthermore, she wore red bangles and gold jewellery on the special day.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

    All things love

    Sharing the first pictures from her baby shower ceremony, the diva revealed the details about the rituals and how her mother made it super special for her.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram