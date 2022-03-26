Best pictures from Debina Bonnerjee's baby shower ceremony

1 / 6

Mesmerising pictures from Debina Bonnerjee's godh bharai

Debina Bonnerjee who is popular for playing Sita in the television version of Ramayan in 2008 is expecting her first baby with husband Gurmeet Choudhary. The diva recently shared beautiful pictures from her baby shower, looking glamorous as ever. Debina took part in a private baby shower ceremony at her home ahead of the arrival of her baby. Here's a look at mesmerising pictures of mother-to-be Debina Bonnerjee, who looked radiant in red.

Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram