Debina Bonnerjee to Anushka Sharma: Actors who practiced yoga during pregnancy

1 / 6

Actresses who swear by yoga during pregnancy

In Bollywood, there are mainly two kinds of people, the ones who like to flex and the second who like to stretch. Over the years, we have seen several celebrities turning to yoga for its health benefits. The conventional practice has also gained immense popularity among actresses especially when pregnant. From celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Debina Bonnerjee, here's a look at Bollywood divas who swear by the benefits of yoga during pregnancy.

Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram