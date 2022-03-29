Debina Bonnerjee to Anushka Sharma: Actors who practiced yoga during pregnancy

In Bollywood, there are mainly two kinds of people, the ones who like to flex and the second who like to stretch. Over the years, we have seen several celebrities turning to yoga for its health benefits. The conventional practice has also gained immense popularity among actresses especially when pregnant. From celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Debina Bonnerjee, here's a look at Bollywood divas who swear by the benefits of yoga during pregnancy.
Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Anushka Sharma had shared this adorable picture of her performing a Shirshasana during her pregnancy where Virat can be seen providing her support.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee shared a picture of her performing the headstand while Gurmeet had his eyes glued on her assuring her safety.
The actress shared several pictures of her flaunting her baby bump during her pregnancy. Kareena loves Yoga and always made sure not to skip it even during her pregnancy.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
During her pregnancy days, the diva had shared pictures of her performing Yoga. The picture features Soha Ali Khan practicing Yoga and doing the warrior pose.
Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Kishwer Merchant had shared this picture of her practicing a Yoga asana during her pregnancy. The diva can be seen flaunting her beautiful baby bump while performing Yoga.
Photo Credit : Kishwer Merchant Instagram