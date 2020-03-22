Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's Love Story: From being colleagues to getting married secretly

7 / 10

The secret marriage

A few years back, Gurmeet shared a picture collage on his Instagram account which was captioned as, "Throwback to this crazy time when Debina and I ran away and got married Sathiya style #love #marriage”. Speaking about it in an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Gurmeet said, "A lot of people think that I and Debina met while filming for Ramayan, and then we got married in 2011. Very few know that when we were nothing, we weren’t actors, we were only looking for work - we were just 19 and 20 years old, we eloped and got married, in 2006. We did not tell our parents. Our friends helped us to get married at a temple in Goregaon."

Photo Credit : Instagram