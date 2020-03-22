Home
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's Love Story: From being colleagues to getting married secretly

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's Love Story: From being colleagues to getting married secretly

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the 'IT' couples of the television industry. Here is the beautiful love story of the couple which will leave you in awe.
4272 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2020 01:00 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's LOVE STORY

    Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's LOVE STORY

    Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's love story is truly one of a kind. Amid the chaos of celebrity relationships, breakups, divorces and patch ups, their everlasting bond serves like a breath of fresh air and truly revives one's faith in love. The two came in the limelight when they played the protagonists in Ramayan in 2008. From being colleagues to best friends to being together for over a decade now, they are the apt epitome of couple goals. Gurmeet and Debina's social media feed is filled with cute and mushy moments which speaks volumes of their love. From their first meeting to becoming friends till getting married, read on to find out more about their love story.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The actual first meeting

    The actual first meeting

    Although everyone believes they first met on the sets of their show Ramayan, they had actually met each other for the first time during a talent contest in Mumbai in 2006. Speaking to a leading daily Debina said, "I was selected from Kolkata and Gurmeet was chosen from Mumbai. They had put us up at Renaissance for 30 days, where we were given acting workshops and training. I don't know how much that helped our careers, but that's where we met for the first time." They became acquaintances there, but lost touch soon after.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Turning friends

    Turning friends

    Soon after Debina shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting, they started meeting more often. Gurmeet used to visit Debina as their friends were dating. After hanging out with each other a lot, they soon started talking to each other for hours and that's how their romance started blooming.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Working together

    Working together

    The couple starred together in the show Ramayan in 2008 as Ram and Sita. Apart from being colleagues, they were also really good friends. In an interview, Debina once shared how she started missing Gurmeet when he stopped visiting her for a while because her roommate shifted and he had no particular reason to visit.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 10
    The love confession

    The love confession

    Gurmeet is a apparently a very shy person and the love confession was as interesting as one can expect. Recalling the incident Debina mentioned in an interview, "One day he called me up and we spoke for hours and he kept beating around the bush; I got so fed up with it that I said, ‘I think you want to tell me that you love me.' He jumped and said yes."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    It's a yes!

    It's a yes!

    Immediately after that phone call, Debind had Gurmeet at her door who proposed marriage to her. And she was elated!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    The secret marriage

    The secret marriage

    A few years back, Gurmeet shared a picture collage on his Instagram account which was captioned as, "Throwback to this crazy time when Debina and I ran away and got married Sathiya style #love #marriage”. Speaking about it in an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Gurmeet said, "A lot of people think that I and Debina met while filming for Ramayan, and then we got married in 2011. Very few know that when we were nothing, we weren’t actors, we were only looking for work - we were just 19 and 20 years old, we eloped and got married, in 2006. We did not tell our parents. Our friends helped us to get married at a temple in Goregaon."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The official wedding

    The official wedding

    As one would expect, it was not really a big fat Bollywood kind wedding for the couple.They made it official by tying the knot on a day after the Valentine’s Day on February 15, 2011. They had a registered marriage at their home in the presence of their families and a very few close friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Reality shows

    Reality shows

    The couple then participated in a reality show Nach Baliye 6 and were announced as the first runner up!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 10
    Happily ever after

    Happily ever after

    It has been over a decade of togetherness for the couple and they still share the same chemistry and set major couple goals with their social media PDA.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

