Parents-to-be Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's 5 precious PICS with first-born Lianna

1 / 6

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's PICS with Lianna

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The two fell in love while working together and later got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony. In 2022, Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, baby Lianna on April 3. Since then, they are enjoying every bit with their princess and often share their precious moments with their fans. On August 16, Debina took to her Instagram account to make another exciting announcement that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Now, as the duo is entering this beautiful phase again with their first child Lianna, let's take a look at some of their adorable moments with their little munchkin.

Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram