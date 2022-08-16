Parents-to-be Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's 5 precious PICS with first-born Lianna

    Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's PICS with Lianna

    Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The two fell in love while working together and later got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony. In 2022, Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, baby Lianna on April 3. Since then, they are enjoying every bit with their princess and often share their precious moments with their fans. On August 16, Debina took to her Instagram account to make another exciting announcement that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Now, as the duo is entering this beautiful phase again with their first child Lianna, let's take a look at some of their adorable moments with their little munchkin.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

    First picture

    This was the first time when Debina and Gurmeet decided to reveal their baby girl's face to the world. This adorable family picture received love from fans, friends and followers.

    Photo Credit : Lianna Choudhary Instagram

    75th Independence Day

    This picture was captured on 15th August 2022 as the two pose with Lianna beside the tricolour flag. The three look beautiful as they are dressed in white outfits.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

    Rice ceremony

    Debina and Gurmeet celebrated baby Lianna's rice ceremony on 15th August 2022. The rice ceremony is a tradition in the Bengali culture where the baby sits on the maternal uncle's lap and tastes her first food (solid). Baby Lianna looks adorable as she is dressed in an ethnic purple outfit.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

    Family portrait

    Debina and Gurmeet capture every precious moment with Lianna and share it with their fans. This picture was shared by Debina on Mother's Day.

    Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

    Picture perfect

    Here, Debina and Gurmeet look lost in love as they adorably gaze at their little baby girl while she is asleep.

    Photo Credit : Lianna Choudhary Instagram