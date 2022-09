Happy Birthday Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow turns 50! Although the actress is best known in pop culture for playing the role of Iron Man's assistant and lover Pepper Potts in the very famous Marvel franchise Iron Man, the actress has also garnered a lot of praise for herself through her less popular works. The actress has won an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and also a Golden Globe. Besides her accolades, Paltrow is also famous for her chic and classy style that she has previously displayed on numerous red carpets. Keep scrolling to check out some of her best looks on the red carpets.