Happy Birthday Hailee Steinfeld: 6 times the Hawkeye actress stole our hearts with her Instagram posts

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Hailee Steinfeld

Today is the birthday of Hawkeye actor Hailee Steinfeld. The prominent actress who is getting traction in Hollywood has always been that popular teenager that you want to follow on Instagram right away. One glance at her Instagram and you'll be sure that the attractive lady has her game together, with exquisite photos mixed in with some goofy ones. Her Instagram postings are stylish, adorable, and charming. Are you still not convinced? We've compiled a collection of six Instagram photographs of her that prove she's a true beauty queen.

Photo Credit : Hailee Steinfeld Instagram