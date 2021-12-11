Happy Birthday Hailee Steinfeld: 6 times the Hawkeye actress stole our hearts with her Instagram posts

    Happy Birthday Hailee Steinfeld

    Today is the birthday of Hawkeye actor Hailee Steinfeld. The prominent actress who is getting traction in Hollywood has always been that popular teenager that you want to follow on Instagram right away. One glance at her Instagram and you'll be sure that the attractive lady has her game together, with exquisite photos mixed in with some goofy ones. Her Instagram postings are stylish, adorable, and charming. Are you still not convinced? We've compiled a collection of six Instagram photographs of her that prove she's a true beauty queen.

    Photo Credit : Hailee Steinfeld Instagram

    Hawkeye red carpet premiere

    Hailee truly proving the saying, "When in doubt, wear black."

    Photo Credit : Hailee Steinfeld Instagram

    Pretty in Purple

    Doesn't she look like a purple candy in this?

    Photo Credit : Hailee Steinfeld Instagram

    While promoting Dickinson

    Hailee nailing her look in her little black dress.

    Photo Credit : Hailee Steinfeld Instagram

    Different hairdo

    This picture proves that Hailee knows how to rock any hair colour.

    Photo Credit : Hailee Steinfeld Instagram

    Hawkeye BTS

    Hailee looking absolutely stunning in one of her Hawkeye fighting look

    Photo Credit : Hailee Steinfeld Instagram

    Mirror pose

    We are absolutely copying this pose.

    Photo Credit : Hailee Steinfeld Instagram