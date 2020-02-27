Home
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade enjoys a huge fan following on social media. For the uninitiated, she is an Instagram influencer. These photos of the star kid will leave you spellbound.
    Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's unmissable snaps

    Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's unmissable snaps

    Eminem is not just an American rapper, but also a songwriter, record producer, record executive, and actor. He is one of the most successful musical artists and there's a reason why he is known as Rap God. Currently, he is creating a buzz due to his new album, Music To Be Murdered By. One of the songs from his album titled 'Godzilla' is creating a lot of buzz. For the uninitiated, Godzilla sees Eminem deliver his fastest verse ever. The rapper even started #GodzillaChallenge wherein he invited his fans to rap and match his flow. On the professional front, undoubtedly, his success says it all! On the personal side, Eminem is a proud dad to three children, Hailie Jade and her two half-sisters, Whitney Scott Mathers and Alaina Marie Mathers, whom the rapper adopted with his ex-wife, Kimberly Anne Scott. Speaking about his biological daughter, Hailie Jade is quite active on social media. Though she didn't follow the footsteps of her daddy, she is a proud Instagram influencer. Her social media posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Hailie enjoys a fan following of 1.9 million followers on Instagram. Her Instagram bio reads, "attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing." Without further ado, check out her stunning photos.

    Her smile though!

    Her smile though!

    She has got a pretty smile.

    Nailing the art of clicking selfies

    Nailing the art of clicking selfies

    Hailie's selfie game is on point.

    Bedfie

    Bedfie

    We just can't take our eyes off her!

    Fitness goals

    Fitness goals

    Eminem's daughter is a fitness enthusiast and this pic speaks for itself.

    Cutest photobomber

    Cutest photobomber

    How cute is this mirror selfie of the star kid with her pet dog!

    Looking for style inspiration?

    Looking for style inspiration?

    Hailie knows how to ace denim on denim look.

    Keeping it cool and casual

    Keeping it cool and casual

    The star kid has got an amazing style sense.

    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    This selfie is just awwdorable!

    Makeup on point

    Makeup on point

    Hailie's makeup skills are amazing.

