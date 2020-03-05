Home
/
Photos
/
Hailie Jade
/
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's killer washboard abs in THESE photos are hard to miss

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's killer washboard abs in THESE photos are hard to miss

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is a star in her own right! The beautiful star kid enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The star kid is a big-time fitness enthusiast. Check out these photos of the star kid flaunting her killer washboard abs.
4127 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Hailie Jade's killer washboard abs

    Hailie Jade's killer washboard abs

    Eminem, also known as Rap God, is one of the most successful musical artists. The rapper is currently creating buzz due to his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By. Anyone who follows him knows he is a proud dad of three daughters (two of them he adopted). Eminem's biological daughter Hailie Jade is a star in her own right! The beautiful star kid enjoys a huge fan following on social media. For the uninitiated, Hailie is an Instagram influencer. She keeps sharing stunning photos of herself. Also, she often shares her workout videos giving her fans and followers major fitness goals. The star kid is a big-time fitness enthusiast. She keeps sharing photos wherein she can be seen flaunting her washboard abs. As she continues to give us fitness goals, check out these photos of the star kid flaunting her killer washboard abs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Flaunting her abs

    Flaunting her abs

    The star kid works out religiously in the gym.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Water baby

    Water baby

    Here's a pic of the star kid flaunting her abs and we can't take our eyes off her!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Fit and fab

    Fit and fab

    Hailie's smile says it all.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Killing it

    Killing it

    She is a fitness enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Keeping it cool and casual

    Keeping it cool and casual

    This photo will give you vacay goals for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Dressed in a white crop and grey pants, Hailie nailed the stylish look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom\'s relationship timeline DECODED; Take a look
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline DECODED; Take a look
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput grabs all our attention in these gorgeous dresses, Take a look
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput grabs all our attention in these gorgeous dresses, Take a look
From Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput to Kiran Rao OPEN UP about what is it like to be married to a Bollywood star
From Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput to Kiran Rao OPEN UP about what is it like to be married to a Bollywood star
Samantha Akkineni\'s adorable photos with her pets Hash and Drogo are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Samantha Akkineni's adorable photos with her pets Hash and Drogo are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor stuns in a floral dress; Taimur Ali Khan won\'t let go of grandma Babita\'s hand
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor stuns in a floral dress; Taimur Ali Khan won't let go of grandma Babita's hand
Ranveer Singh: 5 Times the actor twinned with the leading ladies of Bollywood
Ranveer Singh: 5 Times the actor twinned with the leading ladies of Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement