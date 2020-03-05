Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's killer washboard abs in THESE photos are hard to miss

1 / 7

Hailie Jade's killer washboard abs

Eminem, also known as Rap God, is one of the most successful musical artists. The rapper is currently creating buzz due to his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By. Anyone who follows him knows he is a proud dad of three daughters (two of them he adopted). Eminem's biological daughter Hailie Jade is a star in her own right! The beautiful star kid enjoys a huge fan following on social media. For the uninitiated, Hailie is an Instagram influencer. She keeps sharing stunning photos of herself. Also, she often shares her workout videos giving her fans and followers major fitness goals. The star kid is a big-time fitness enthusiast. She keeps sharing photos wherein she can be seen flaunting her washboard abs. As she continues to give us fitness goals, check out these photos of the star kid flaunting her killer washboard abs.

Photo Credit : Instagram