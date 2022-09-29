Halsey's hair transformations

Halsey is one of the most successful artists in the music industry today. The singer has collaborated with several major musicians including BTS and has also released some of the most popular tracks such as Bad at Love, Without Me among others. Halsey who goes by the pronouns she/they is also known to be one of the most stylish artists and it is their amazing hair transformation over the years that has always caught the attention of fans. From dying their hair with varied shades to short crops, Halsey has donned some of the coolest looks at red carpet events. Among all of the singer's looks so far, if there's one that stands out and is particularly impressive, it's this one with rainbow roots.