Halsey is one of the most successful artists in the music industry today. The singer has collaborated with several major musicians including BTS and has also released some of the most popular tracks such as Bad at Love, Without Me among others. Halsey who goes by the pronouns she/they is also known to be one of the most stylish artists and it is their amazing hair transformation over the years that has always caught the attention of fans. From dying their hair with varied shades to short crops, Halsey has donned some of the coolest looks at red carpet events. Among all of the singer's looks so far, if there's one that stands out and is particularly impressive, it's this one with rainbow roots.
We loved this brunette look of Halsey from their appearance at the 53rd CMA Awards. The singer was soaked in Old Hollywood glamour as they sported a brunette bob with a stunning off-shoulder gown.
This photo of Halsey sporting bubblegum pink tresses is stunning as the singer was captured performing at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. We bet no one can carry this hair colour better than Halsey who makes it look effortlessly cool.
This photo of Halsey from the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party showcases the singer sporting bright red tresses and they are a reminder of The Little Mermaid's Ariel. Halsey looks no less gorgeous than a Disney princess in this amazing look.
Halsey made the bowl cut cooler before it made a comeback in the fashion circle. We love how the singer carries off this amazing hairstyle and this red carpet snap of her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show particularly shows how amazing they look with this hairdo.
This stunning snap was posted by Halsey on Instagram and we can't get over this chic French look as the singer sports a red beret along with her blonde tresses. The singer truly can pull off every look and this photo surely makes the case for Halsey to be on an episode of Emily in Paris.
