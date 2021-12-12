PHOTOS: 6 irresistible looks of the brilliant actress from ‘Happiness’, Han Hyo Joo

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various ensembles by the brilliant actress, Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Joo is a film and television actress. Han was first discovered in a teenage beauty pageant organized by food corporation Binggrae in 2003. She began her acting career in the sitcom ‘Nonstop 5’ and the gangster comedy film ‘My Boss, My Teacher’. Han Hyo Joo later raised her profile by starring in ‘Spring Waltz’, the fourth and final installment of TV director Yoon Seok Ho's "season drama" series. In 2006, director Lee Yoon Ki cast Han Hyo Joo in the starring role in his low-budget independent film ‘Ad-lib Night’, which follows a young woman who rediscovers herself through an eerie overnight encounter with strangers. She won the Best New Actress awards at the Korean Association of Film Critics Awards and Singapore International Film Festival for her performance. She then played the queen to Lee Byung Hun's ‘Gwanghae’ in the 2012 blockbuster period film ‘Masquerade’, which became one of the highest-grossing Korean films of all time. She followed that with ‘Love 911’, an unlikely romance between a doctor and a firefighter (Go Soo).She is best known for her leading roles in other television drama series such as ‘Brilliant Legacy’ (2009); ‘Dong Yi’ (2010); ‘W’ (2016) as well as the film ‘Cold Eyes’ (2013), for which she won Best Actress at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards, and romance film The ‘Beauty Inside’ (2015). In 2021, Han Hyo Joo played a tactical police agent in the apocalyptic thriller drama ‘Happiness’, starring opposite Park Hyung-sik. Directed by Ahn Gil Ho, the drama depicted class discrimination, human desires and the struggles of survival due to an outbreak that happened in the city.

Photo Credit : News1