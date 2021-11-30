6 PHOTOS where Han So Hee’s style statement took centre stage & left us gaping

1 / 6

Princess

We don’t think any K-drama fan needs an introduction to the gem that is Han So Hee. However, for the unversed, Han So Hee is a South Korean actress who has been taking the world by storm with her outstanding roles and the above par acting that she has been displaying since her breakout in ‘The World Of The Married’. Being one of the latest additions to the clan of versatile actors, she has earned her spot by taking on challenging roles and executing them better than anyone would expect from someone who made an acting debut just over 4 years ago. Hopping from scripts to shoots and making them her own, Han So Hee has taken it up by more than a solid notch with roles in ‘Nevertheless’ and ‘My Name’. She is now set to appear as a pianist in ‘Soundtrack #1’. Apart from her acting, Han So Hee is a beautiful woman who knows how to carry herself well. Here are some of our favourite fashion looks from the actor.

Photo Credit : News1