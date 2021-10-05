The cast of ‘My Name’ featuring Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun & more embody their characters at press con; See PICS

1 / 8

My Name

Netflix series ‘My Name’ has got up to a striking start as Han So Hee, Park Hee Soon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Hak Joo, Jang Yool and Director Kim Jin Min gathered for a dark themed press conference on the morning of October 5. Hosted by Park Kyung Rim who quizzed the cast members on their understanding of their own characters, the chemistry built between them was a refreshing take on the action-themed drama that is set to greet the viewers soon. Bloodthirst evident in her every move, Han So Hee is rightly the raging female lead. The cast and the famous director were all praise for each other as the ‘99 percent self-performed stunts’ seem to be a highlight for the noir piece. Here are some images from the event introducing the key characters in the story to find justice.

Photo Credit : Netflix