The cast of ‘My Name’ featuring Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun & more embody their characters at press con; See PICS

Netflix series ‘My Name’ has got up to a striking start as Han So Hee, Park Hee Soon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Hak Joo, Jang Yool and Director Kim Jin Min gathered for a dark themed press conference on the morning of October 5. Hosted by Park Kyung Rim who quizzed the cast members on their understanding of their own characters, the chemistry built between them was a refreshing take on the action-themed drama that is set to greet the viewers soon. Bloodthirst evident in her every move, Han So Hee is rightly the raging female lead. The cast and the famous director were all praise for each other as the ‘99 percent self-performed stunts’ seem to be a highlight for the noir piece. Here are some images from the event introducing the key characters in the story to find justice.
Photo Credit : Netflix
The cast of 'My Name' along with director Kim Jin Min, who is known for his previous works like 'Extracurricular' waved at the cameras.
The woman of the hour, Han So Hee stunned with her visuals even as she spoke about gaining 10 kgs in muscle for her fierce character Ji Woo.
Ahn Bo Hyun strengthened his hunky look in a sharp suit, representing his character Jeon Pil Do.
Park Hee Soon's character Choi Moojin is the leader of the drug cartel.
Kim Sang Ho will be playing as Cha Gi Ho, the leader of the drug investigation team, who will take on some 'brain action'.
Lee Hak Joo seems to have chosen his character Jung Tae Joo who is the complete opposite of him in real life.
Jang Yool was a sight for the sore eyes as he nervously introduced himself as Do Gang Jae, the youngest in the Do Gang Jae.