PHOTOS: 6 mesmerizing and stunning selfies of the rising star Han So Hee

Han So Hee was born as Lee So-hee on November 18, 1994 in Ulsan, South Korea. She attended Ulsan Girls’ High School and Ulsan High School of Arts. Han appeared in SHINee's ‘Tell Me What To Do’ music video in 2016. She made her acting debut in a minor role in ‘Reunited Worlds’ (2017). She got her first main roles in MBC TV's ‘Money Flower’ in 2017 and tvN's ‘100 Days My Prince’ in 2018. Later in 2018, she starred in KBS2's ‘After The Rain’ and made an appearance in Roy Kim's ‘The Hardest Par’. In 2019, Han played a supporting role in ‘Abyss', alongside lead actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Park Bo-young. In 2020, Han So Hee starred in JTBC's smash-hit ‘The World of the Married’ alongside Kim Hee-ae and Park Hae-joon in which she played a lead role of Yeo Da Kyung as a young mistress.The drama ended its run as the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. Han So Hee received widespread recognition thanks to the drama's huge success. Han So Hee is currently starring in the JTBC drama ‘Nevertheless’, which aired from June 19. Han will also star in upcoming Netflix original content drama ‘My Name’.
Photo Credit : News1
So Hee takes a walk on the wild side with her pink frilly look, fiery red hair, freckles and a silly face.
Photo Credit : Instagram/ @xeesoxee
So Hee looks docile and sweet in the white dress and long, black hair.
Even the dark and dreary rains cannot dull the glow of Han So Hee as she poses in a red windcheater and rain-soaked hair.
Han So Hee gives us a cheeky smile as she takes a dip in the cold water.
Han So Hee looks one with the flowers as she poses with a beautiful purple and pink flower bouquet.
Han So Hee shows off her sleek body line as she poses in backless iridescent dress and half up-half down hairstyle.