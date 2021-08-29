PHOTOS: 6 mesmerizing and stunning selfies of the rising star Han So Hee

1 / 7

Let's take a look at the various selfies that prove Han So Hee does not have a bad side

Han So Hee was born as Lee So-hee on November 18, 1994 in Ulsan, South Korea. She attended Ulsan Girls’ High School and Ulsan High School of Arts. Han appeared in SHINee's ‘Tell Me What To Do’ music video in 2016. She made her acting debut in a minor role in ‘Reunited Worlds’ (2017). She got her first main roles in MBC TV's ‘Money Flower’ in 2017 and tvN's ‘100 Days My Prince’ in 2018. Later in 2018, she starred in KBS2's ‘After The Rain’ and made an appearance in Roy Kim's ‘The Hardest Par’. In 2019, Han played a supporting role in ‘Abyss', alongside lead actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Park Bo-young. In 2020, Han So Hee starred in JTBC's smash-hit ‘The World of the Married’ alongside Kim Hee-ae and Park Hae-joon in which she played a lead role of Yeo Da Kyung as a young mistress.The drama ended its run as the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. Han So Hee received widespread recognition thanks to the drama's huge success. Han So Hee is currently starring in the JTBC drama ‘Nevertheless’, which aired from June 19. Han will also star in upcoming Netflix original content drama ‘My Name’.

Photo Credit : News1