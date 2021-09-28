PHOTOS: 6 of ‘Minari’ star Han Ye Ri’s style statement looks that have inspired us

1 / 6

Han Ye Ri

Han Ye Ri was born on 23 December 1984 in the Jecheon province of South Korea. Starting out by acting in varied short films and independent movies, Han Ye Ri was praised for her role as an athlete in ‘As One’. She went on to star in action movies as her lead roles got more bold, giving the actress a chance to display her fantastic emotional range on camera. Her first TV role was in ‘Six Flying Dragons’, followed by one in a female focused drama ‘Hello, My Twenties’. Finally, her most recent role in critically acclaimed Hollywood movie ‘Minari’ brought the much needed spotlight to Han Ye Ri, catapulting her to fame. Cheerful and kind hearted, Han Ye Ri is often spotted with a short do as she sticks to classics. What wows us though is her flair for making every outfit her own with a confident stride and a joyful smile to go with. Let’s take a look at some of our favourite outfits on the actress.

Photo Credit : News1