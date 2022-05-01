PHOTOS: From colourful crop tops to elegant dresses, here are some of EXID’s Hani’s gorgeous looks

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by EXID's gorgeous vocalist, Hani

Ahn Hee Yeon was born on May 1, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea, but her family and friends all called her Hani from a young age. EXID officially debuted on February 15, 2012, with the release of their debut single, ‘Whoz That Girl’. In February 2013, Hani and EXID member Solji formed the duo Dasoni and released their debut single ‘Goodbye’ on February 15, 2013. It also included the B-side, ‘Said So Often’. In August 2014, EXID released their single ‘Up & Down’. Initially, the song charted poorly, failing to make it on the top 100 of the Gaon Chart. However, the song slowly gained popularity in late November after a fan-taken video of her performing the song went viral. As of 2019, the video has been viewed more than 30 million times on YouTube. In 2020, Hani was announced to star in the web drama ‘XX’. Soon, Hani was announced to be starring in another web drama, ‘How to Be Thirty’, alongside Jung In Sun, Kang Min Hyuk, Song Jae Rim, Cha Min Ji, and Baek Sung Chul. It premiered on KakaoTV on February 23, 2021, with new episodes being released every Tuesday and Friday. On July 20, 2021, Hani starred in JTBC's ‘Idol: The Coup’, but due to her being tested positive for COVID-19, production was postponed until further notice. The drama aired on November 8, 2021.

Photo Credit : News1