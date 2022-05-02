5 PHOTOS of Hansika Motwani from her Maldives vacation that are too stunning to miss out

1 / 5

Hansika Motwani bikini pics

She is predominantly known for her works in Tamil and Kannada industries. Hansika Motwani began her journey as an actress at the age of 17 years and stole the hearts of the youth with her mesmerizing looks. Her performance as a young innocent girl opposite Allu Arjun, a headstrong youth was spot on. is one such actress who bagged the prestigious Filmfare award with her debut film Desamuduru (2007) and impressed the audience and critics alike with her performance. Despite many years, Desamuduru remains the most loved movie among Telugu audiences. After the blockbuster hit, Hansika bagged many blockbuster scripts opposite the most popular actors like Jr. NTR for Kantri (2008,) Prabhas for Billa (2009,) and Suriya for Singam II (2013) and Power (2014) opposite Ravi Teja. Hansika also reprised the role of Veteran actress Jaya Prada for N.T.R: Kathanayakudu (2019) in a special appearance. The actress has been continuing to rock the multilingual industries with new intensity and resplendent looks. Hansika Motwani has jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation with family and has been treating fans with stunning pics. From xi dresses to bikinis, the actress is nailing every outfit to perfection and gives us major vacay vibes. Here are a few pics from her Maldives vacation that you should definitely see.

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram