5 PHOTOS from Hansika Motwani's Greece vacay that scream 'Wanderlust'

Updated on Aug 18, 2022 03:55 PM IST   |  9.8K
   
    Hansika Motwani's Greece vacay

    Immediately after the release of her 50th project Maha alongside Silambarasan TR, Hansika Motwani flew to Greece for a much-needed vacation. She shared screen space with the Maanaadu actor after 5 years as he played an extended cameo in the film. On her 31st birthday on August 9, we indulged in an exclusive chat with Hansika Motwani. When asked about her experience of working with Silambasaran TR, she was quoted saying, "It was lovely working with him. He is a fabulous actor and has a great personality on the screen and it was amazing working with him." Now, coming back to Hansika Motwani's Greece holiday, the photos from the trip will surely make you want to drop everything and go on a vacation just now. On this note, let us take a look at some refreshing pictures of the Bogan star in Holiday mode.

    Got it, flaunt it!

    Hansika Motwani looks smoldering in a printed jumpsuit, and her red lipstick is increasing the glamour quotient.

    The little white dress

    Doesn't she look stunning in this cute short white dress? The view behind the diva is also as beautiful as her.

    Facing the sun

    The Maha actress trying to face the sun as she poses against a breath-taking backdrop is too cute to miss.

    Gone with the wind

    Hansika Motwani looks like something out of a portrait in this green floral dress and messy hair.

    Girl gang!

    The stunner and her besties face the camera for a memorable group photograph.

