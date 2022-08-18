5 PHOTOS from Hansika Motwani's Greece vacay that scream 'Wanderlust'

1 / 6

Hansika Motwani's Greece vacay

Immediately after the release of her 50th project Maha alongside Silambarasan TR, Hansika Motwani flew to Greece for a much-needed vacation. She shared screen space with the Maanaadu actor after 5 years as he played an extended cameo in the film. On her 31st birthday on August 9, we indulged in an exclusive chat with Hansika Motwani. When asked about her experience of working with Silambasaran TR, she was quoted saying, "It was lovely working with him. He is a fabulous actor and has a great personality on the screen and it was amazing working with him." Now, coming back to Hansika Motwani's Greece holiday, the photos from the trip will surely make you want to drop everything and go on a vacation just now. On this note, let us take a look at some refreshing pictures of the Bogan star in Holiday mode.

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram