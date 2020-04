1 / 6

Hansika Motwani's BEST looks in pantsuit

Hansika Motwani is one popular and fashionable diva down South. The actress started her career as a child actor and won hearts with her performance in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. Hansika acts prominently in Tollywood and Kollywood. The gorgeous diva recently got her own set of GIFs. Talking to Times of India, she said, "I like interacting through expressions and I love using GIFs. So, my team said I should think of having my own GIFs. We've been working on it for months now." The actress is currently in a happy phase. She is very active on social media. Hansika keeps her fans and followers updated about her whereabouts. Due to lockdown, like everybody else, Hansika is locked up indoors. She recently treated her fans with many throwback vacay photos of herself. Hansika's vacay style is always on point. Time and again, Hansika has proven that she's extremely stylish. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in saree or gown, Hansika knows how to turn heads and give style goals. Today, we have compiled a list of times she ditched gowns for pantsuits and gave out major boss lady vibes. Check out! Let us know which look of the diva you liked the most in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram