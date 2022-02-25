5 times Hansika Motwani gave us fashion cues in stylish looks

1 / 5

Stylish looks of Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema. Starting her career as a child artiste, Hansika made her debut in the Allu Arjun starrer Desamuduru (2007), which became a massive hit. After that, Hansika worked with many top stars of Telugu and Tamil cinema as well. Hansika constantly gives us major fashion goals with her unconventional yet stylish looks. The actress has always managed to turn heads with stunning looks & we decided to take cues. Take a look at all the times Hansika Motwani gave fashion cues in stylish looks.

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram