5 times Hansika Motwani gave us fashion cues in stylish looks

    Hansika Motwani in patterns dress

    Stylish looks of Hansika Motwani

    Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema. Starting her career as a child artiste, Hansika made her debut in the Allu Arjun starrer Desamuduru (2007), which became a massive hit. After that, Hansika worked with many top stars of Telugu and Tamil cinema as well. Hansika constantly gives us major fashion goals with her unconventional yet stylish looks. The actress has always managed to turn heads with stunning looks & we decided to take cues. Take a look at all the times Hansika Motwani gave fashion cues in stylish looks.

    Hansika Motwani in beige dress

    Chic and sassy

    The actress shared this amazing picture of her in a glamorous beige dress paired up with a red floral jacket. She kept her accessories simple in studs and simple with a messy bun.

    Hansika motwani in bodycon midi white dress

    Vision in white

    A white dress sporting a thigh-high slit is perfect for every occasion. Hansika decided to pull off the look with high heels and bold make-up.

    Hansika motwani in red midi dress

    Beauty in red

    Hansika showed how to slay a party night in a red midi dress. With no accessories and black heels, she let her outfit do all the talking.

    Hansika Motwani in maxi dress

    Comfy & stylish

    Hansika dressed up in a floral high slit maxi dress and gave cues on how to rock a vacay outfit. From beaches to brunch dates, a maxi dress is a perfect blend of stylish and comfy.

