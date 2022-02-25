5 times Hansika Motwani gave us fashion cues in stylish looks

Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema. Starting her career as a child artiste, Hansika made her debut in the Allu Arjun starrer Desamuduru (2007), which became a massive hit. After that, Hansika worked with many top stars of Telugu and Tamil cinema as well.
Hansika constantly gives us major fashion goals with her unconventional yet stylish looks. The actress has always managed to turn heads with stunning looks & we decided to take cues. Take a look at all the times Hansika Motwani gave fashion cues in stylish looks.
Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress shared this amazing picture of her in a glamorous beige dress paired up with a red floral jacket. She kept her accessories simple in studs and simple with a messy bun.
A white dress sporting a thigh-high slit is perfect for every occasion. Hansika decided to pull off the look with high heels and bold make-up.
Hansika showed how to slay a party night in a red midi dress. With no accessories and black heels, she let her outfit do all the talking.
Hansika dressed up in a floral high slit maxi dress and gave cues on how to rock a vacay outfit. From beaches to brunch dates, a maxi dress is a perfect blend of stylish and comfy.