/
/
/
8 Times Hansika Motwani slayed the desi avatar and gave major style goals; See PHOTOS
8 Times Hansika Motwani slayed the desi avatar and gave major style goals; See PHOTOS
Hansika Motwani is not just known for her acting but is also loved for her style sense. Be it rocking a casual look or turning heads in a saree or gown, Hansika's style is always up to the mark. Here are 8 times she impressed us with her simple and stunning desi looks.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
507 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 6, 2020 04:46 pm
1 / 8
Hansika Motwani's desi looks
Hansika Motwani is one popular diva of Tollywood. The stunning actress started her career as a child actor and won everyone's hearts in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. She acts prominently in Tollywood and Kollywood. Over the years, she has shared screen space with some of the biggies in the industry and successfully earned a name for herself. She recently got her own set of GIFs. Talking to TOI about it, she said that she has been working on it for about four months. On the work front, she will be next seen in Maha. The film also stars Srikanth, Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Simbu in key roles. No release date has been announced yet. Hansika has definitely earned success on her own terms and come a long way. Hansika is not just known for her acting but is also loved for her style sense. Be it rocking a casual look or turning heads in a saree or gown, Hansika's style is always up to the mark. When it comes to Indian ensembles, she knows how to look fabulous. Here are 8 times she impressed us with her simple and stunning desi looks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Lady in black
As said earlier, the actress never fails to impress. She once donned a black Indian outfit and looked breathtaking in the same. She never goes wrong when it comes to choosing jewelry.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Simplicity at its best
The actress is looking beyond gorgeous in her desi avatar.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Slaying it
The actress is looking ravishing in her white floral Indian ensemble.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Like mother, like daughter!
Both mom and daughter slayed in their ethnic looks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Gorgeous and how!
Here's another look of hers that we can't get over.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Stunner
This stunning look deserves to get full marks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Breathtaking
As we mentioned earlier, Hansika knows how to pick the right jewelry to pair with her stunning looks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment