8 Times Hansika Motwani slayed the desi avatar and gave major style goals; See PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani is not just known for her acting but is also loved for her style sense. Be it rocking a casual look or turning heads in a saree or gown, Hansika's style is always up to the mark. Here are 8 times she impressed us with her simple and stunning desi looks.
    Hansika Motwani's desi looks

    Hansika Motwani is one popular diva of Tollywood. The stunning actress started her career as a child actor and won everyone's hearts in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. She acts prominently in Tollywood and Kollywood. Over the years, she has shared screen space with some of the biggies in the industry and successfully earned a name for herself. She recently got her own set of GIFs. Talking to TOI about it, she said that she has been working on it for about four months. On the work front, she will be next seen in Maha. The film also stars Srikanth, Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Simbu in key roles. No release date has been announced yet. Hansika has definitely earned success on her own terms and come a long way. Hansika is not just known for her acting but is also loved for her style sense. Be it rocking a casual look or turning heads in a saree or gown, Hansika's style is always up to the mark. When it comes to Indian ensembles, she knows how to look fabulous. Here are 8 times she impressed us with her simple and stunning desi looks.

    Lady in black

    As said earlier, the actress never fails to impress. She once donned a black Indian outfit and looked breathtaking in the same. She never goes wrong when it comes to choosing jewelry.

    Simplicity at its best

    The actress is looking beyond gorgeous in her desi avatar.

    Slaying it

    The actress is looking ravishing in her white floral Indian ensemble.

    Like mother, like daughter!

    Both mom and daughter slayed in their ethnic looks.

    Gorgeous and how!

    Here's another look of hers that we can't get over.

    Stunner

    This stunning look deserves to get full marks.

    Breathtaking

    As we mentioned earlier, Hansika knows how to pick the right jewelry to pair with her stunning looks.

