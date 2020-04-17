Hansika Motwani: 5 Times the actress experimented with floral outfits and gave us style goals

1 / 6

Hansika Motwani in floral outfits

Hansika Motwani is celebrity fans who have seen grow from a famous child artist to a South superstar. The actress will be next seen opposite her ex Simbu in the movie Maha whose shoots have stopped temporarily due to the coronavirus epidemic, Director Jameel, recently in an interview revealed that Simbu's presence in the film will make a huge impact. He said, "In Simbu's portions, the audience will see Mahath and Sanam’s characters being prominent. Moreover, Simbu’s presence in the film has made it bigger than what we had initially planned. We initially hesitated to approach him to ask if he could play an extended cameo of a pilot. It was Hansika, who told us that she would approach Simbu and he immediately agreed. I’m grateful to her as I found a friend for life in Simbu. We will wrap up the film in Chennai in a week once the shoot resumes." The actress has been missing her endless vacations tremendously and has bee sharing throwback pictures of the same on her social media. She is surely one of the most stylish actresses in the South film industry and today we have these stunning floral print outfits of the diva perfect for summer that are too good to miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram