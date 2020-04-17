Home
/
Photos
/
Hansika Motwani
/
Hansika Motwani: 5 Times the actress experimented with floral outfits and gave us style goals

Hansika Motwani: 5 Times the actress experimented with floral outfits and gave us style goals

Check out these floral outfits which can be your perfect guide for summer this year, donned by actress Hansika Motwani
4851 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Hansika Motwani in floral outfits

    Hansika Motwani in floral outfits

    Hansika Motwani is celebrity fans who have seen grow from a famous child artist to a South superstar. The actress will be next seen opposite her ex Simbu in the movie Maha whose shoots have stopped temporarily due to the coronavirus epidemic, Director Jameel, recently in an interview revealed that Simbu's presence in the film will make a huge impact. He said, "In Simbu's portions, the audience will see Mahath and Sanam’s characters being prominent. Moreover, Simbu’s presence in the film has made it bigger than what we had initially planned. We initially hesitated to approach him to ask if he could play an extended cameo of a pilot. It was Hansika, who told us that she would approach Simbu and he immediately agreed. I’m grateful to her as I found a friend for life in Simbu. We will wrap up the film in Chennai in a week once the shoot resumes." The actress has been missing her endless vacations tremendously and has bee sharing throwback pictures of the same on her social media. She is surely one of the most stylish actresses in the South film industry and today we have these stunning floral print outfits of the diva perfect for summer that are too good to miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Mini Bodycon dress

    Mini Bodycon dress

    The actress' messy curls with her floral dress dominating in orange and mint is a winner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Frilled saree in floral print

    Frilled saree in floral print

    The actress in a grey saree with floral prints all over it styled with chunky jewelry its the perfect fit for weddings this season.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Mix and match

    Mix and match

    The actress in an asymmetrical dress with mix and match prints of floral clothing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Yellow Gown with her stunning beauty look

    Yellow Gown with her stunning beauty look

    Making us love prints even more with this vibrant dress,

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Floral salwar kameez

    Floral salwar kameez

    The perfect takeaway for a summer wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Shes looking too anorexic . apart from botoxes , fillers , implants, she should get some sunshine and eat vegetables .

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó\'s photos captured by her actor boyfriend Chino Darín will leave you mesmerised
Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó's photos captured by her actor boyfriend Chino Darín will leave you mesmerised
Four More Shots Please 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s girl gang has numerous similarities with the series
Four More Shots Please 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl gang has numerous similarities with the series
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: You must have stalked these celebs but definitely missed their Instagram bio
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: You must have stalked these celebs but definitely missed their Instagram bio
Tamannaah Bhatia\'s adorable childhood photos are a treat for her fans; Check out
Tamannaah Bhatia's adorable childhood photos are a treat for her fans; Check out
Ranveer Singh: 10 Times the actor proved he is the \'King of Swag\' with his sunglasses
Ranveer Singh: 10 Times the actor proved he is the 'King of Swag' with his sunglasses
Surbhi Jyoti\'s 8 lehenga looks that are the perfect inspiration for upcoming wedding festivities
Surbhi Jyoti's 8 lehenga looks that are the perfect inspiration for upcoming wedding festivities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement