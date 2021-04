1 / 8

Hansika Motwani’s candid pictures

Hansika Motwani is a popular actor in the Indian entertainment industry. She is best known for her work in the South film industry. Hailing from a Sindhi family, Hansika started her acting career with the Hindi television series, titled Shaka Laka Boom Boom as a child artist. She then went ahead to appear in series Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and film Koi Mil Gaya. At the young age of 15, Hansika Motwani made her debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu movie, Desamuduru. Hansika Motwani has successfully made a huge fanbase for herself. Fans are now awaiting the release of Hansika Motwani’s upcoming projects that include Laxman’s Bogan that is all set to release in the theatres on April 23, 2021. The actor will also be playing the lead character in Nelson’s directorial, Vettai Mannan that will be having a theatrical release on November 14, 2022. She also has Maha in her kitty. Along with impressing her fans and followers with her on-screen work, Hansika Motwani is often makes headlines for being active on the social media. Here are Hansika Motwani’s candid pictures that will make you fall in love with her true personality. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram