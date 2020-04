1 / 6

Morphed photos of south film actors

Social is a boon and a bane. As of the current situation, fans are getting to know more about their favourite celebrities given the benefits of social media during this quarantine period. Also social media is helping the stars spread awareness about COVID-19 during this period. Several actors have even urged their fans to come forward and make donations for those in need. Over the past few years, celebs have stuck to social media to announce marriages, relationships and even pregnancies. Fans have even made it a point to use this space to share some unbelievable morphed photos of celebs through memes. Today, have a look at some of these hilarious morphed photos of actors from South Indian film industry.

Photo Credit : Instagram