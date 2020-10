1 / 7

A look at Hansika Motwani's mirror selfies

Hansika Motwani is one of the most loved stars of the entertainment industry. The actress who began her career with a TV serial called Shaka Laka Boom Boom has successfully carved a niche for herself in the South. She made her debut in a lead role in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Desamuduru. Later on, Hansika went on to star in many films and delivered remarkable performance in each. The beautiful actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and personal life. On the personal side, she is very active on social media. From sharing her stunning pictures, vacation photos, mesmerising selfies and family moments, Hansika's social media posts are a treat for her fans. She gives travel and fitness goals through her Instagram posts. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans updated about everything. If you follow her then you might have noticed that she is very fond of selfies. The actress is pro at clicking mirror selfies and her social media posts are proof of the same. In case you have missed out, do not worry as we have got you covered. Check out her beautiful mirror selfies here.

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram