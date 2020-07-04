Hansika Motwani is obsessed with her Chanel bag worth more than 3 lakh; These THROWBACK pics prove the same

1 / 10

Check out these photos of Hansika Motwani with her favourite bag

Hansika Motwani has been ruling Kollywood for years now. Thanks to her talent as an actress, she successfully aces every character offered to her onscreen. Though she took her baby steps into acting as a child artist with Hindi television and cinema, she is a prominent star of the South Indian cinema now. Hansika Motwani is celebrity fans who have seen grow from a famous child artist to a South superstar. She began as a child artist in TV shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Later she appeared in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's 'Koi Mil Gaya'. The actress will be next seen opposite her ex Simbu in the movie Maha whose shoots have stopped temporarily due to the coronavirus epidemic, Director Jameel, recently in an interview revealed that Simbu's presence in the film will make a huge impact. Incidentally, Maha is Hansika's 50th film and composer Ghibran's 25th venture. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Last month, the actress thanked the team of her movie Romeo Juliet on the 5th anniversary of the movie. Hansika took to social media to celebrate 5 years of Romeo Juliet. She shared some tweets of her fans that had a collage of stills from the film and all the memories associated with it. The actress has been missing her endless vacations tremendously and has bee sharing throwback pictures of the same on her social media. Talking about her impeccable style the actress is one of the most stylish actors in the South film industry. Today take a look at these pictures of the actress with her pricey Chanel bag she is obsessed with.

Photo Credit : Instagram