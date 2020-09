1 / 9

Hansika Motwani's airport look book and why we love it

Hansika has been dropping virtual treats for her fans ever since the lockdown began. Hansika kick-started her acting career as a child artiste in TV shows and has evolved herself as a successful actress that she is today. The stunner is known for her role in the TV show called Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Making her debut in the Telugu film Desamuduru opposite Allu Arjun at the age of 16, Hansika has won hearts of the audience with her strong onscreen persona. Hansika is not only known for her movies, but her sense of style has also managed to grab the attention. The Maan Karate actress is also very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her adorable and gorgeous pictures. She often posts her candid snaps which are too cute to miss. On the work front, she will be soon seen in the upcoming film Maha co-starring Srikanth. Hansika was last seen in Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL opposite Telugu superstar Sundeep Kishan. Hansika Motwani is also looking forward to the release of debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. The film also stars her ex-boyfriend Simbu in a cameo. Hansika is not only known for her movies, but her sense of style has also managed to grab the attention. The lovely young actress is truly a fashionista in making. As we miss her style due to lockdown, take a look at these throwback pictures of the actress where her airport style kept us glued to our screens,

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani