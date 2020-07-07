Hansika Motwani : PHOTOS that take you inside the dream house of the South actress

1 / 10

Take a look inside South star Hansika Motwani's dream home

Hansika Motwani is a star who has bloomed with every passing year. Even since she was a small kid, the actress has been making a special place in the hearts of millions with her impeccable talent as an actor on screen. The actress is still remembered for her spectacular performance in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans entertained with some stunning photos. Right from sharing her throwback vacation photos to stunning selfies and more, Hansika's quarantine posts have been an absolute delight to all her fans. Hansika Motwani is celebrity fans who have seen grow from a famous child artist to a South superstar. The actress will be next seen opposite her ex Simbu in the movie Maha whose shoots have stopped temporarily due to the coronavirus epidemic, Director Jameel, recently in an interview revealed that Simbu's presence in the film will make a huge impact. He said, "In Simbu's portions, the audience will see Mahath and Sanam’s characters being prominent. Moreover, Simbu’s presence in the film has made it bigger than what we had initially planned. We initially hesitated to approach him to ask if he could play an extended cameo of a pilot. It was Hansika, who told us that she would approach Simbu and he immediately agreed. I’m grateful to her as I found a friend for life in Simbu. We will wrap up the film in Chennai in a week once the shoot resumes." The actress' social media also gives us a hint about her closeness with her family with their various vacation snaps. Today take a look at these photos from her Instagram which take us inside her dream home.

Photo Credit : Instagram