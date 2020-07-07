Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Hansika Motwani
/
Hansika Motwani : PHOTOS that take you inside the dream house of the South actress

Hansika Motwani : PHOTOS that take you inside the dream house of the South actress

Hansika Motwani's hard work and talent have made her one of the most popular and loved stars in the South film industry. Today take a look at these snaps of her house of dreams.
2606 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2020 08:02 am
  • 1 / 10
    Take a look inside South star Hansika Motwani's dream home

    Take a look inside South star Hansika Motwani's dream home

    Hansika Motwani is a star who has bloomed with every passing year. Even since she was a small kid, the actress has been making a special place in the hearts of millions with her impeccable talent as an actor on screen. The actress is still remembered for her spectacular performance in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans entertained with some stunning photos. Right from sharing her throwback vacation photos to stunning selfies and more, Hansika's quarantine posts have been an absolute delight to all her fans. Hansika Motwani is celebrity fans who have seen grow from a famous child artist to a South superstar. The actress will be next seen opposite her ex Simbu in the movie Maha whose shoots have stopped temporarily due to the coronavirus epidemic, Director Jameel, recently in an interview revealed that Simbu's presence in the film will make a huge impact. He said, "In Simbu's portions, the audience will see Mahath and Sanam’s characters being prominent. Moreover, Simbu’s presence in the film has made it bigger than what we had initially planned. We initially hesitated to approach him to ask if he could play an extended cameo of a pilot. It was Hansika, who told us that she would approach Simbu and he immediately agreed. I’m grateful to her as I found a friend for life in Simbu. We will wrap up the film in Chennai in a week once the shoot resumes." The actress' social media also gives us a hint about her closeness with her family with their various vacation snaps. Today take a look at these photos from her Instagram which take us inside her dream home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Ringing in celebrations

    Ringing in celebrations

    All dressed in pink, the actress looks delightful with her birthday preparations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Being the stunner she is

    Being the stunner she is

    Photogenic as always as she poses inside her home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Every day is a a happy day with them

    Every day is a a happy day with them

    The actress poses with her friends in her living space at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Ruling the denim look

    Ruling the denim look

    The actress slaying her denim look as she poses indoors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Mirror selfies are best selfies

    Mirror selfies are best selfies

    The actress donned a cute avatar in a sweatshirt and skirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Look at her radiance

    Look at her radiance

    The actress looks adorable in this candid snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Dressed to rule

    Dressed to rule

    The actress looks stunning in a green pantsuit in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    With the best

    With the best

    Meet her adorable pet here! Murphy Motwani is ruling hearts too it seems.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Home is where heart is

    Home is where heart is

    The actress with her favourite set of people in this snap post a puja at their new home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement