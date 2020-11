1 / 9

Actresses who are a fan of flared pants

Hansika Motwani's social media has kept fans hooked to their phones this lockdown. The actress who is an avid social media user shared insights into her lockdown diaries like never before and fans loved it. Hansika kick-started her acting career as a child artiste in TV shows and has evolved herself as the successful actress that she is today. The stunner is known for her role in the TV show called Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Making her debut in the Telugu film Desamuduru opposite Allu Arjun at the age of 16, Hansika has won hearts of the audience with her strong onscreen persona. According to reports, Hansika is all set to star opposite Dhanush in a new Mithran movie. Dhanush has joined hands with Mithran Jawahar for a film after the lockdown. While there has been no official report about the same, the news is being shared widely by the fans of Dhanush and Hansika. She will be next seen playing the lead role in Maha, which is her 50th film. Hansika is not only known for her movies, but her sense of style has also managed to grab the attention. Her impeccable style is truly unmissable. Hansika Motwani has always proved to have an exceptional sense of style and elegance. The actress can carry any outfit with ease and confidence. Today take a look at these photos of the actress bringing back the 90s trend with some other snaps of actresses who love this vintage style.

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani's instagram