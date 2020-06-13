/
Hansika Motwani is a queen of selfies; Take a look at the actress' beautiful pictures
Hansika Motwani is one of the most loved actresses down South. Based on her previous social media posts, Hansika is extremely fond of selfies. One can say that she is a selfie queen. On that note, check out her amazing selfies.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: June 13, 2020 05:29 pm
1 / 11
Hansika Motwani's gorgeous selfies
Hansika Motwani is one of the most loved actresses down South. She began her career as a child actor. The actress is still remembered for her spectacular performance in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. She will be next seen in debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. She will reunite with ex Simbu for the upcoming film. Well, apart from her, it also stars Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, and Nassar in pivotal roles. The actress was currently in the news after reports of the actress getting married to a businessman started doing the rounds. The actress rubbished all the rumours and commented, "RUBISH! Omg who is he????" The actress is very active on social media. Very often, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans updated. Right from sharing her throwback vacation photos to stunning selfies and more, Hansika's quarantine posts have been an absolute delight to all her fans. Based on her previous social media posts, Hansika is extremely fond of selfies. One can say that she is a selfie queen. On that note, check out some of her amazing selfies.
2 / 11
Mirror selfie on point
As we said earlier, Hansika's selfie game is always on point.
3 / 11
And again...!
When it comes to style, Hansika knows how to turn heads and give style goals at the same time. She is one of the most fashionable actresses down South.
4 / 11
If only looks could kill
The actress' eye makeup is so on point.
5 / 11
Pretty as always
Hansika captioned this snap as, "Looking deep into you."
6 / 11
Desi look
What do you have to say about the actress' desi look?
7 / 11
Stunner
The beauty captioned it right, "Slaying since 1991."
8 / 11
Looking at you
The pic screams hair goals.
9 / 11
Gorgeous
This selfie will definitely make your heart race.
10 / 11
Can't take our eyes off her
What do you have to say about this look?
11 / 11
Ain't nobody like a desi girl
This pic just proves that she is a selfie queen.
