Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Hansika Motwani
/
Hansika Motwani is a queen of selfies; Take a look at the actress' beautiful pictures

Hansika Motwani is a queen of selfies; Take a look at the actress' beautiful pictures

Hansika Motwani is one of the most loved actresses down South. Based on her previous social media posts, Hansika is extremely fond of selfies. One can say that she is a selfie queen. On that note, check out her amazing selfies.
8326 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Hansika Motwani's gorgeous selfies

    Hansika Motwani's gorgeous selfies

    Hansika Motwani is one of the most loved actresses down South. She began her career as a child actor. The actress is still remembered for her spectacular performance in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. She will be next seen in debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. She will reunite with ex Simbu for the upcoming film. Well, apart from her, it also stars Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, and Nassar in pivotal roles. The actress was currently in the news after reports of the actress getting married to a businessman started doing the rounds. The actress rubbished all the rumours and commented, "RUBISH! Omg who is he????" The actress is very active on social media. Very often, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans updated. Right from sharing her throwback vacation photos to stunning selfies and more, Hansika's quarantine posts have been an absolute delight to all her fans. Based on her previous social media posts, Hansika is extremely fond of selfies. One can say that she is a selfie queen. On that note, check out some of her amazing selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Mirror selfie on point

    Mirror selfie on point

    As we said earlier, Hansika's selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    And again...!

    And again...!

    When it comes to style, Hansika knows how to turn heads and give style goals at the same time. She is one of the most fashionable actresses down South.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    The actress' eye makeup is so on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    Hansika captioned this snap as, "Looking deep into you."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Desi look

    Desi look

    What do you have to say about the actress' desi look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Stunner

    Stunner

    The beauty captioned it right, "Slaying since 1991."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Looking at you

    Looking at you

    The pic screams hair goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    This selfie will definitely make your heart race.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    What do you have to say about this look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    This pic just proves that she is a selfie queen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

All the times Rubina Dilaik shared gorgeous photos sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin
All the times Rubina Dilaik shared gorgeous photos sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin
Kajal Aggarwal\'s vibrant saree to geeky mood; When the South star made headlines with her airport looks
Kajal Aggarwal's vibrant saree to geeky mood; When the South star made headlines with her airport looks
PHOTOS: All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed how to effortlessly slay in red outfits
PHOTOS: All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed how to effortlessly slay in red outfits
Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor\'s most stylish moments; Check THROWBACK photos
Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's most stylish moments; Check THROWBACK photos
Best of the Week: From Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor\'s snap, Deepika\'s tennis skills to Kiara\'s lunch pic
Best of the Week: From Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's snap, Deepika's tennis skills to Kiara's lunch pic
Disha Patani Birthday Special: From BTS of her movies to family snaps; Check out rare PHOTOS of the actress
Disha Patani Birthday Special: From BTS of her movies to family snaps; Check out rare PHOTOS of the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement