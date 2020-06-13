Hansika Motwani is a queen of selfies; Take a look at the actress' beautiful pictures

1 / 11

Hansika Motwani's gorgeous selfies

Hansika Motwani is one of the most loved actresses down South. She began her career as a child actor. The actress is still remembered for her spectacular performance in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. She will be next seen in debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. She will reunite with ex Simbu for the upcoming film. Well, apart from her, it also stars Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, and Nassar in pivotal roles. The actress was currently in the news after reports of the actress getting married to a businessman started doing the rounds. The actress rubbished all the rumours and commented, "RUBISH! Omg who is he????" The actress is very active on social media. Very often, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans updated. Right from sharing her throwback vacation photos to stunning selfies and more, Hansika's quarantine posts have been an absolute delight to all her fans. Based on her previous social media posts, Hansika is extremely fond of selfies. One can say that she is a selfie queen. On that note, check out some of her amazing selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram