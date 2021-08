1 / 5

Let me take a selfie first

Hansika Motwani began her journey as an actress at the age of 17 years and stole the hearts of the youth with her mesmerizing looks. Her performance as a young innocent girl opposite Allu Arjun, a headstrong youth was spot on. Despite many years, Desamuduru remains the most loved movie among audiences. After the blockbuster hit, Hansika bagged many blockbuster scripts opposite the most popular actors like Jr. NTR for Kantri (2008,) Prabhas for Billa (2009,) Suriya for Singam II (2013) and Power (2014) opposite Ravi Teja. N.T.R: Kathanayakudu (2019). Hansika Motwani is one such actress who likes she didn't age an old as she looks gorgeous as ever. From casual jeans to glamorous gowns, the actress is known to ace any style to ease and perfection. The actress also enjoys a huge fan base and social media and her selfies are nothing less than pure treat. She is an absolute queen of them and here's why we say that. Take a look ahead:

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram