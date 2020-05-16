Advertisement
Hansika Motwani: South star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos



Hansika Motwani's charm off and on screen is well known to us. Today, check out these pictures of the South diva where she is seen flaunting her stunning smile.
  1 / 9
    Check out these photos of the South diva flaunting her smile

    

    'Hansika Motwani' one of the biggest names in the South film industry today began her journey as a child artist. She starred 'Aabra Ka Daabra,' 'Jaago' and 'Hum Kaun Hai' in 'Koi Mil Gaya?' ’ as a child artist. In ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, Hansika was seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta as one of the kids in the film. Hansika got a break as a leading actress in Tollywood with 'Desamuduru' opposite Allu Arjun after her stint as a child actor. The action drama had created excitement among the audience and turned out to be a success in the box office. Hansika became a star overnight and impressed critics as well. She was 16 when she was acted in the movie. The actress recently created a buzz when it was confirmed that Hansika Motwani and Silambarasan aka Simbu who is also her ex are coming back together for the upcoming film, Maha. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, the film will see Simbu in an extended cameo. The Southern beauty Hansika won audience hearts with her powerful onscreen persona. The stunner never ceases to inspire us with her beauty. Not only is Hansika known for her films, but her sense of style has also managed to catch the attention. Her social media is filled with some breathtaking snaps of herself from film promotional looks to vacation and off duty pictures. Today have a look at these amazing photos of the actress sporting her gorgeous smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 9
    Excitement for Disneyland

    

    Hansika can't help but sport the excitement on her face for her tour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 9
    Pretty views at the ocean

    

    Hansika in a pretty polka-dotted dress with the wind in her hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 9
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    

    Hansika making that quote legit with this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 9
    Hansika Motwani at her best

    

    As they say, blurry memories are the best.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 9
    All set to rule our hearts

    

    How pretty does she look in this satin slip-on dress as she cuts her cake!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 9
    When you are the cutest thing in frame

    

    Hansika won't get enough of the fun banter here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 9
    Heart stealer

    

    Looking vibrant as ever in this yellow outfit with her pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 9
    Loving the nature

    

    Hansika in her jolly self in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Anonymous

So beautiful

