Hansika Motwani: South star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos

Check out these photos of the South diva flaunting her smile

'Hansika Motwani' one of the biggest names in the South film industry today began her journey as a child artist. She starred 'Aabra Ka Daabra,' 'Jaago' and 'Hum Kaun Hai' in 'Koi Mil Gaya?' ’ as a child artist. In ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, Hansika was seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta as one of the kids in the film. Hansika got a break as a leading actress in Tollywood with 'Desamuduru' opposite Allu Arjun after her stint as a child actor. The action drama had created excitement among the audience and turned out to be a success in the box office. Hansika became a star overnight and impressed critics as well. She was 16 when she was acted in the movie. The actress recently created a buzz when it was confirmed that Hansika Motwani and Silambarasan aka Simbu who is also her ex are coming back together for the upcoming film, Maha. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, the film will see Simbu in an extended cameo. The Southern beauty Hansika won audience hearts with her powerful onscreen persona. The stunner never ceases to inspire us with her beauty. Not only is Hansika known for her films, but her sense of style has also managed to catch the attention. Her social media is filled with some breathtaking snaps of herself from film promotional looks to vacation and off duty pictures. Today have a look at these amazing photos of the actress sporting her gorgeous smile.

Photo Credit : Instagram