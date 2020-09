1 / 11

Hansika Motwani with her best friends

Hansika Motwani has bedazzled fans with her beauty and social media grid this lockdown. Last month reports suggested that Hansika is all set to star opposite Dhanush in a new Mithran movie. Dhanush has joined hands with Mithran Jawahar for a film after the lockdown. While there has been no official report about the same, the news is being shared widely by the fans of Dhanush and Hansika. Hansika Motwani will be next seen playing the lead role in Maha, which is her 50th film. Hansika Motwani made her debut in Kollywood with Dhanush's 'Mappillai', and she made a great opening by acting in back to back super hit films. Hansika Motwani has acted with top actors in the industry like Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and others. The actress was a famous child artist before making her debut as a lead in movies. The Mumbai born actress is one of South's most sought-after actresses today. From becoming the poster girl for many labels to acting in movies like Kantri, Kandireega, Denikaina Primed, she won millions of hearts all across the nation with her roles. Motwani has been treating her fans with some irresistible snaps of herself amidst lockdown. She is a travel enthusiast and loves taking mini-breaks with her family every now and then. Today take a look at these pictures of the actress with her best pals which will surely remind you of your friends.

Photo Credit : Instagram