Hansika Motwani: From thigh high slits to frills; Check out these stylish skirts donned by the South actress

1 / 10

Check out these stylish skirts donned by the South star

Hansika Motwani is making her fans fall in love with her all over again with her lockdown selfies and pictures.She is touted as one of the biggest stars of the South film industry. The actress created buzz earlier this year when it was confirmed that Hansika Motwani and STR aka Simbu who is also her ex are coming back together for her upcoming film, Maha. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, the film will see Simbu in an extended cameo. Jameel shared in an interview before the lockdown, "In Simbu's portions, the audience will see Mahath and Sanam’s characters being prominent. Moreover, Simbu’s presence in the film has made it bigger than what we had initially planned. We initially hesitated to approach him to ask if he could play an extended cameo of a pilot. It was Hansika, who told us that she would approach Simbu and he immediately agreed. I’m grateful to her as I found a friend for life in Simbu." Hansika won audience hearts with her powerful onscreen persona in her last movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL. The actress as we all know began her journey as a child artist. She starred in Aabra Ka Daabra, Jaago, Hum Kaun Hai and Koi Mil Gaya as a child artist. In Koi Mil Gaya, Hansika acted along with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The actress's social media is filled with her family pics, vacation snaps and promotional looks. Today we have some interesting skirts donned by the actress which we absolutely love. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram