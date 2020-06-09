Advertisement
Hansika Motwani: From thigh high slits to frills; Check out these stylish skirts donned by the South actress

Hansika Motwani: From thigh high slits to frills; Check out these stylish skirts donned by the South actress

Hansika Motwani's style has always impressed her fans and today we have these pictures of some of the trendy skirts sported by the South actress.
    Check out these stylish skirts donned by the South star

    Check out these stylish skirts donned by the South star

    Hansika Motwani is making her fans fall in love with her all over again with her lockdown selfies and pictures.She is touted as one of the biggest stars of the South film industry. The actress created buzz earlier this year when it was confirmed that Hansika Motwani and STR aka Simbu who is also her ex are coming back together for her upcoming film, Maha. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, the film will see Simbu in an extended cameo. Jameel shared in an interview before the lockdown, "In Simbu's portions, the audience will see Mahath and Sanam’s characters being prominent. Moreover, Simbu’s presence in the film has made it bigger than what we had initially planned. We initially hesitated to approach him to ask if he could play an extended cameo of a pilot. It was Hansika, who told us that she would approach Simbu and he immediately agreed. I’m grateful to her as I found a friend for life in Simbu." Hansika won audience hearts with her powerful onscreen persona in her last movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL. The actress as we all know began her journey as a child artist. She starred in Aabra Ka Daabra, Jaago, Hum Kaun Hai and Koi Mil Gaya as a child artist. In Koi Mil Gaya, Hansika acted along with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The actress's social media is filled with her family pics, vacation snaps and promotional looks. Today we have some interesting skirts donned by the actress which we absolutely love. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A black mini skirt for that vintage look

    A black mini skirt for that vintage look

    Hansika in a white sweatshirt which she teamed with a mini black skirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The frill effect

    The frill effect

    The actress teams a polka top with a dramatic frill skirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Trying on pretty prints

    Trying on pretty prints

    Hansika in a pretty printed midi skirt with a black top.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Adding that extra glam for simple looks

    Adding that extra glam for simple looks

    Hansika in a maroon midi skirt with a simple black top and she lets her hair down naturally.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Summer style game

    Summer style game

    Travel ready in a tangerine skater skirt and adding that hat to style the look perfectly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With Mommy dearest

    With Mommy dearest

    Hansika donnes a floral printed skirt with a white tank top as she embraces her mom in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Layers work wonders

    Layers work wonders

    Hansika in a white layered skirt looking gorgeous in an all white look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Denim black skirt

    Denim black skirt

    Hansika in her jolly self in this picture where she looks stunning in her neon and black look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Thigh high slit skirt

    Thigh high slit skirt

    A beautiful butterscotch yellow patterned thigh high slit skirt with a blue tan top.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

