Brace yourself for the stunning look

Hansika Motwani made her acting debut with a Telugu film Desamuduru (2007) and is quite popular not only down South but also in Bollywood. She started her career as a child actor in Hindi films, and later went on to feature in Telugu and Tamil films as well. She is a big name in the South Indian film industry and has several commercially successful Tamil films to her credit, including Engeyum Kadhal (2011), Velayudham (2011), Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012), among others. Besides, she is equally known for her impeccable fashion sense. The actress has always managed to turn heads with her fashion choices. Be it at the red carpet or airport, Hansika sure knows how to step out in style. The gorgeous actress is constantly giving us fashion goals and her latest birthday look in a sequin jumpsuit is worth taking a note of for your next date night. Hansika recently celebrated her 30th birthday, and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black jumpsuit.

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram