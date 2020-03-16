Hansika Motwani's brilliant style transformation DECODED; Check it out

1 / 11

Hansika Motwani's style transformation

Hansika Motwani is a bonafide beauty. She often uploads adorable pictures on her social media. From an adorable child actor in Koi Mil Gaya and Aabra Ka Dabra to a stunning diva, Hansika Motwani has had a fantastic journey in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in Telugu film Desamuduru in 2007 and has been unstoppable ever since. The actress has also made her way into the hearts of people with her versatility and impeccable sense of style and mesmerising beauty. On the work front, she will be soon seen in the upcoming film Maha co-starring Srikanth. As we await her next film eagerly, check out the actress' splendid style transformation over the years which will leave you stunned.

Photo Credit : Instagram