Hansika Motwani's candid pictures prove happy girls are the prettiest; Take a look

Hansika Motwani's candid snaps are always the best. She often shares her candid pictures that are enough to steal hearts. On that note, check out some of her best candid moments.
  • 1 / 10
    Hansika Motwani's candid snaps are too good to miss

    Hansika Motwani's candid snaps are too good to miss

    Hansika Motwani is one of the popular actresses down South. She made her film debut in Telugu cinema with Desamuduru, and later appeared in Kantri and Masaka. She then went on to star in several successful Tamil movies such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru and more. She is also popularly known as one of the child artists who appeared in Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Her performance in the same is remembered till date. On the personal front, Hansika is very active on Instagram. She daily uploads her beautiful selfies, mesmerising photos and videos on Instagram. She has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing selfies to throwback vacation pictures and more, she has been doing everything in her favour to entertain and interact with her fans on social media. Hansika is one celebrity whose candid snaps are always the best. She often shares her candid pictures that are enough to steal hearts. On that note, check out some of her best candid moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    All hearts for this one

    All hearts for this one

    The actress is looking breathtakingly beautiful in a traditional outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    This is yet another gorgeous look of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Twinning with her BFF

    Twinning with her BFF

    The actress completely nailed the all-black look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Beauty in black

    Beauty in black

    She captioned this candid snap as, "Friends like no other."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Candid moments

    Candid moments

    This candid click will make you say, "happy girls are the prettiest."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Another one!

    Another one!

    This pic is perfectly captured.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Happiness

    Happiness

    "Being happy never goes out of style," captioned Hansika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Birthday girl

    Birthday girl

    Here's an adorable pic of the actress from her birthday celebrations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This pic will make you miss your BFF for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

