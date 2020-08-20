Hansika Motwani's candid pictures prove happy girls are the prettiest; Take a look

1 / 10

Hansika Motwani's candid snaps are too good to miss

Hansika Motwani is one of the popular actresses down South. She made her film debut in Telugu cinema with Desamuduru, and later appeared in Kantri and Masaka. She then went on to star in several successful Tamil movies such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru and more. She is also popularly known as one of the child artists who appeared in Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Her performance in the same is remembered till date. On the personal front, Hansika is very active on Instagram. She daily uploads her beautiful selfies, mesmerising photos and videos on Instagram. She has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing selfies to throwback vacation pictures and more, she has been doing everything in her favour to entertain and interact with her fans on social media. Hansika is one celebrity whose candid snaps are always the best. She often shares her candid pictures that are enough to steal hearts. On that note, check out some of her best candid moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram