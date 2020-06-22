Advertisement
Hansika Motwani's endearing bond with her elder brother in these PHOTOS are a virtual treat for her fans

Hansika Motwani's endearing bond with her elder brother in these PHOTOS are a virtual treat for her fans

Hansika Motwani's photos with her elder brother Prashant Motwani speak volumes about their fun and endearing bond with each other.
5864 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 08:00 am
  1 / 11
    Hansika Motwani photos with her elder brother

    Hansika Motwani photos with her elder brother

    Hansika Motwani is undoubtedly one of the most hardworking and talented actresses of South film industry. Having set her foot into the world of showbiz at a really small age, the actress has in the past worked with actors Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta as a child artist. Hansika got a break as a leading actress in Tollywood with 'Desamuduru' opposite Allu Arjun after her stint as a child actor. The action drama had created excitement among the audience and turned out to be a success in the box office. Hansika became a star overnight and impressed critics as well. The actress has been missing her endless vacations tremendously and has been sharing throwback pictures of the same on her social media. She is surely one of the most stylish actresses in the South film industry and today we love how she experiments with her looks. Over the years, she has shared screen space with some of the biggies in the industry and successfully earned a name for herself. She recently made headlines as she got her own set of GIFs which made her the first south actor to get her own set of GIFs.On the work front, she will be next seen in Maha. The film also stars Srikanth, Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Simbu in key roles. Today we have some snaps of the actress with her elder brother Prashant Motwani which share a lot about their endearing bond as siblings and of course are a virtual treat to the south star's fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 11
    Having the cool factor on point

    Having the cool factor on point

    A throwback picture of the two siblings as they click a selfie and we love the cool look on their faces.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 11
    Mumma's piece of heart

    Mumma's piece of heart

    The cute duo with their beautiful mom as they are dressed up in traditional.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 11
    Dressed with the best

    Dressed with the best

    Arent they one of the cutest looking siblings ?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 11
    Adventurous spirit with the elder brother

    Adventurous spirit with the elder brother

    Indulging in cool activities with the best partner in crime.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 11
    Party nights with the most fun person

    Party nights with the most fun person

    To have your best friend and sibling as one person is the best thing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 11
    Marking important days with family

    Marking important days with family

    Hansika with her mom and her brother as they pose in front of her new home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 11
    Blessed to have such a family

    Blessed to have such a family

    Hansika with her brothers looking cute as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 11
    Starry and blur memories

    Starry and blur memories

    Another blast from the past.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 11
    Vacay feels with the best

    Vacay feels with the best

    Touristing with the best people in her life

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 11
    Major throwback picture

    Major throwback picture

    The Motwani siblings enjoying their play time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

