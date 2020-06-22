Hansika Motwani's endearing bond with her elder brother in these PHOTOS are a virtual treat for her fans

1 / 11

Hansika Motwani photos with her elder brother

Hansika Motwani is undoubtedly one of the most hardworking and talented actresses of South film industry. Having set her foot into the world of showbiz at a really small age, the actress has in the past worked with actors Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta as a child artist. Hansika got a break as a leading actress in Tollywood with 'Desamuduru' opposite Allu Arjun after her stint as a child actor. The action drama had created excitement among the audience and turned out to be a success in the box office. Hansika became a star overnight and impressed critics as well. The actress has been missing her endless vacations tremendously and has been sharing throwback pictures of the same on her social media. She is surely one of the most stylish actresses in the South film industry and today we love how she experiments with her looks. Over the years, she has shared screen space with some of the biggies in the industry and successfully earned a name for herself. She recently made headlines as she got her own set of GIFs which made her the first south actor to get her own set of GIFs.On the work front, she will be next seen in Maha. The film also stars Srikanth, Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Simbu in key roles. Today we have some snaps of the actress with her elder brother Prashant Motwani which share a lot about their endearing bond as siblings and of course are a virtual treat to the south star's fans.

Photo Credit : Instagram