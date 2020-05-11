Hansika Motwani's scintillating photos will make you crave for a vacation post lockdown

1 / 8

Hansika Motwani's scintillating photos

From an adorable child actor in Koi Mil Gaya and Aabra Ka Dabra to a stunning diva, Hansika Motwani has had a fantastic journey in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in Telugu film Desamuduru in 2007 and has been unstoppable ever since. In 2019, she appeared in a Tamil film titled 100 with Atharvaa. The Maan Karate actress is also very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her adorable and gorgeous pictures. She often posts her candid snaps which are too cute to miss. On the work front, she will be soon seen in the upcoming film Maha co-starring Srikanth. The actress has also made her way into the hearts of people with her versatility and impeccable sense of style and mesmerising beauty. The star has a fantastic fashion sense and nails her style game with ease. She is a true blue fashionista and there's no denying that. From a simple tee and denim, embellished lehengas, prettiest red carpet gowns to her ethnic wear, she always leaves the fashion police stunned. The star is also a travel junkie and her feed is full of her exotic holiday photos. The star's endless love for the beach and water is impeccable. Check out her photos which will surely make you fall in love with her!

Photo Credit : Instagram