Hansika Motwani's snaps with her mother display the bond of friendship they share; Check PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani's success is well known to us. As they say behind every successful person there is a woman, that's Mona Motwani for the actress. Today take a look at these photos of the star with her mom.
  • 1 / 10
    Hansika Motwani with her mom

    Hansika Motwani with her mom

    Actress Hansika Motwani is one multi-talented actor. The actress who was a famous child artist before making her debut as a lead in movies has kindled the art of acting from a tender age. Hansika Motwani quickly became the Tollywood sensation after her first film made her debut in Tollywood with the film Desamuduru. The Mumbai born, the beautiful girl went on to become one of Tollywood's most sought-after actresses today. From becoming the poster girl for many labels to acting in movies like Kantri, Kandireega, and Denikaina Primed, she 's reported to win millions of hearts all across the nation with her roles. The actress has acted in over 49 movies over all these years. On the work front, Hansika will be next seen in Maha. Incidentally, Maha is Hansika's 50th film and composer Ghibran's 25th venture. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles. STR aka Simbu will be seen in an extended cameo in Maha. As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon after the lockdown for COVID-19. The actress have been treating her fans with some irresistible snaps of herself amidst lockdown. If you observe her social media properly you will notice how she is a travel enthusiast and loves taking mini-breaks with her family every now and then. The actress shares a bond of friendship with her mother Mona Motwani who is a renowned dermatologist. Check these photos of the South star with her mom which redefines the bond they share.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Fun banter with the best

    Fun banter with the best

    How adorable is this snap?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Video calling the elder one

    Video calling the elder one

    The duo on their vacation calling Hansika's elder brother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Glare game strong with Mumma dear.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Never compromising on pampering Mumma

    Never compromising on pampering Mumma

    How adorable is this snap?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Rocking it in traditional wear

    Rocking it in traditional wear

    The stunning ladies of the Motwani family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Snacking with Mumma

    Snacking with Mumma

    Another sweet pic of the two indulging in snacks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The happy family

    The happy family

    Any place becomes home with them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    When you and your mumma look stunning

    When you and your mumma look stunning

    Never missing out on adorable snaps with Mumma.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Never ending hugs

    Never ending hugs

    How adorable is this throwback picture of the duo?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

