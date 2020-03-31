Hansika Motwani's stupefying TRANSFORMATION will leave you amazed; Have a look

1 / 8

Hansika Motwani's brilliant transfomation

From an adorable child actor in Koi Mil Gaya and Aabra Ka Dabra to a stunning diva, Hansika Motwani has had a fantastic journey in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in Telugu film Desamuduru in 2007 and has been unstoppable ever since. In 2019, she appeared in a Tamil film titled 100 with Atharvaa. The Maan Karate actress is also very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her adorable and gorgeous pictures. She often posts her candid snaps which are too cute to miss. On the work front, she will be soon seen in the upcoming film Maha co-starring Srikanth. As we await her next film eagerly, check out the actress' splendid transformation over the years which will leave you stunned.

Photo Credit : Youtube