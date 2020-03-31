/
Hansika Motwani's stupefying TRANSFORMATION will leave you amazed; Have a look
Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. However, did you know she has also worked as a child actor? Check out her transformation over the years which will surely leave you amazed.
Ekta Varma
Published: March 31, 2020 06:32 pm
Hansika Motwani's brilliant transfomation
From an adorable child actor in Koi Mil Gaya and Aabra Ka Dabra to a stunning diva, Hansika Motwani has had a fantastic journey in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in Telugu film Desamuduru in 2007 and has been unstoppable ever since. In 2019, she appeared in a Tamil film titled 100 with Atharvaa. The Maan Karate actress is also very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her adorable and gorgeous pictures. She often posts her candid snaps which are too cute to miss. On the work front, she will be soon seen in the upcoming film Maha co-starring Srikanth. As we await her next film eagerly, check out the actress' splendid transformation over the years which will leave you stunned.
Koi Mil Gaya
The actress was super cute in childhood and this still approves of it.
Debut film
The actress looked really cute during her teenage days when she made her debut. The actress was just 16 when she made her debut in a lead role with the film Desamuduru in 2007.
Beauty personified
The actress went on to become super stunning and gorgeous.
A bonafide diva
Hansika looks amazing in this still.
Pretty and how!
The Singam II actress looks stunning.
In her most ravishing avatar
Hansika Motwani transformed into one stunning diva.
And into a beautiful diva
Throwback to last year. Hansika's still from the movie 100.
