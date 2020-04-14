Hansika Motwani's THESE 8 childhood photos prove she was born to be a star

1 / 8

Hansika Motwani's childhood photos

Hansika Motwani is one of the popular stars of the South Indian film industry. The stunning actress who has worked with many biggies in South, started her career as a child actor. She won hearts with her performance in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. The stunning diva who will be next seen in Maha acts prominently in Tollywood and Kollywood. The diva was in the news as she got her own set of GIFs. Talking to Times of India about it, Hansika said, "I like interacting through expressions and I love using GIFs. So, my team said I should think of having my own GIFs. We've been working on it for months now." Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is an active celebrity. The actress keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Since a few days, she is posting many throwback vacay photos of herself. The diva is a travel freak and her social media consists of many photos of her from exotic locations. Apart from vacay, she also keeps sharing her childhood snaps and they are just too cute for words. Check them out here!

Photo Credit : Instagram