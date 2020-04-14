Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Hansika Motwani
/
Hansika Motwani's THESE 8 childhood photos prove she was born to be a star

Hansika Motwani's THESE 8 childhood photos prove she was born to be a star

Hansika Motwani is one of the popular stars of the South Indian film industry. Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is an active celebrity. The actress keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Today, we bring to you her childhood photos.
1376 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Hansika Motwani's childhood photos

    Hansika Motwani's childhood photos

    Hansika Motwani is one of the popular stars of the South Indian film industry. The stunning actress who has worked with many biggies in South, started her career as a child actor. She won hearts with her performance in Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. The stunning diva who will be next seen in Maha acts prominently in Tollywood and Kollywood. The diva was in the news as she got her own set of GIFs. Talking to Times of India about it, Hansika said, "I like interacting through expressions and I love using GIFs. So, my team said I should think of having my own GIFs. We've been working on it for months now." Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is an active celebrity. The actress keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Since a few days, she is posting many throwback vacay photos of herself. The diva is a travel freak and her social media consists of many photos of her from exotic locations. Apart from vacay, she also keeps sharing her childhood snaps and they are just too cute for words. Check them out here!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    So adorable

    So adorable

    This pic will certainly melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Family

    Family

    This childhood pic of Hansika with her beautiful mom and brother is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Mumma's baby girl

    Mumma's baby girl

    On Mother's Day, Hansika shared this snap and captioned it as, "Happy mother's maa... I'm what I'm is only because of you. No words would be enough to express how much u mean to us. Love u to moon and back... promise to always feed you with ice creams."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Swag on point

    Swag on point

    She got her swag from her mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Baby Hansika

    Baby Hansika

    The actress looks so cute in that outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    That hairdo!

    That hairdo!

    Hansika was a cute kid, agree?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    One with her big brother

    One with her big brother

    This pic of the actress with her brother is cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

You May Also Like These

Samantha Akkineni: 7 Times the South beauty taught how to shine out in sequin outfits
Samantha Akkineni: 7 Times the South beauty taught how to shine out in sequin outfits
Money Heist 4 star Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó\'s photos with boyfriend Chino Darín raises the bar of romance
Money Heist 4 star Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's photos with boyfriend Chino Darín raises the bar of romance
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 12 Throwback photos of the star from the 90s that are too good to ignore
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 12 Throwback photos of the star from the 90s that are too good to ignore
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor,5 Times her family shared surprising things about Bebo
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor,5 Times her family shared surprising things about Bebo
Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia\'s photos prove actresses can be friends; Check out
Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia's photos prove actresses can be friends; Check out
Ranbir Kapoor: 6 Throwback childhood photos of the Brahmastra actor that reveal his fun side
Ranbir Kapoor: 6 Throwback childhood photos of the Brahmastra actor that reveal his fun side

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement