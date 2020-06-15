Advertisement
Hansika Motwani's throwback vacation photos reveal the South star is a water baby; Check them out

Hansika Motwani's throwback vacation photos reveal the South star is a water baby; Check them out

Hansika Motwani's social media is filled with her vacation snaps and we have just discovered her love for vacations by the beach with these photos.
3258 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Hansika Motwani's vacation photos

    Hansika Motwani's vacation photos

    Hansika Motwani is one of the biggest star in the south film industry and no one can deny the hard work the actress has put in, ever since her childhood in the path of becoming one of the biggest stars in South today. The actress recently thanked the team of her movie Romeo Juliet on the 5th anniversary of the movie. Hansika took to social media to celebrate 5 years of Romeo Juliet. She shared some tweets of her fans that had a collage of stills from the film and all the memories associated with it. She also tagged Jayam Ravi and said that it was fun to shoot with him for the movie. On the work front, Hansika will be next seen in Maha. Incidentally, Maha is Hansika's 50th film and composer Ghibran's 25th venture. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles. STR aka Simbu will be seen in an extended cameo in Maha. As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon after the lockdown for COVID-19. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating her grid with lockdown pictures which are an absolute treat to her fans. The actress recently shared a vacation picture and shared how much she missed going on such trips ever since the lockdown began. Today we have these photos which prove that the star loves beaches and pools. Check them out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Wine o clock

    Wine o clock

    Sipping a glass of wine with a splendid view.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Soaking in the view

    Soaking in the view

    Hansika enjoying her swim at a beautiful hour just like her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Keeping it sassy

    Keeping it sassy

    Hansika looking stunning as ever in her glares.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Keeping it up with the location

    Keeping it up with the location

    Hansika looks surreal in the sky blue floral dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Beauty in vacation mode

    Beauty in vacation mode

    Hansika captured candidly as she overlooks the sea.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    What we need right now

    What we need right now

    Hansika napping post a long day of touring.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Some workout time

    Some workout time

    The actor practicing summersaults by the beach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Hansika Motwani's mood in this pic is all of us

    Hansika Motwani's mood in this pic is all of us

    This is our mood looking forward to our travel plans in 2020.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    The yacht life

    The yacht life

    Hansika enjoys her breezy evening on a yacht.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Look at this cutie

    Look at this cutie

    A sunkissed picture of the South star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

