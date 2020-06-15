Hansika Motwani's throwback vacation photos reveal the South star is a water baby; Check them out

1 / 11

Hansika Motwani's vacation photos

Hansika Motwani is one of the biggest star in the south film industry and no one can deny the hard work the actress has put in, ever since her childhood in the path of becoming one of the biggest stars in South today. The actress recently thanked the team of her movie Romeo Juliet on the 5th anniversary of the movie. Hansika took to social media to celebrate 5 years of Romeo Juliet. She shared some tweets of her fans that had a collage of stills from the film and all the memories associated with it. She also tagged Jayam Ravi and said that it was fun to shoot with him for the movie. On the work front, Hansika will be next seen in Maha. Incidentally, Maha is Hansika's 50th film and composer Ghibran's 25th venture. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles. STR aka Simbu will be seen in an extended cameo in Maha. As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon after the lockdown for COVID-19. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating her grid with lockdown pictures which are an absolute treat to her fans. The actress recently shared a vacation picture and shared how much she missed going on such trips ever since the lockdown began. Today we have these photos which prove that the star loves beaches and pools. Check them out

Photo Credit : Instagram