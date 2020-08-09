/
Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: Here's a look at her photos in eccentric MOODS as she turns 29 today
Hansika Motwani's hard work and talent have made her one of the most popular and loved stars in the South film industry. Today, the actress turns a year older and wiser as she celebrates her 29th birthday today.
A look at Hansika Motwani's eccentric moods in her wide-ranging photos
Hansika Motwani is a protean thespian and has appeared in mainly Tamil films and in Telugu and Hindi movies as well. In addition, the actress has also done quite a number of films in Malayalam and Kannada. Unquestionably, Hansika Motwani is one of the biggest names in the South film industry today. Tracing her career and hard work, The Desamuduru fame began her career as a child actor. Most of us still remember for her indelible performance in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Koi Mil Gaya and Abra Ka Dabra. The young powerhouse of talent made her debut at a mere age of 15 as a lead role in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Desamuduru and earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her spectacular performance. Hansika Motwani appeared in several highest-grossing Tamil films such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru and Singam 2. Speaking of her upcoming project, the stunner will be seen in debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. Hansika will reunite with Simbu along with Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in pivotal roles. Most of us know the actress majorly for her films, however, Hansika in her personal life participates in philanthropic activities. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans updated. Hansika's quarantine posts have been an absolute delight to all her fans, from sharing her throwback vacation photos to stunning selfies and more. On the occasion of Hansika Motwani’s 29th Birthday, we bring you wide-ranging moods of the actress.
Bridging it all the way, everywhere
Hansika in her fun and experimental mood poses as she executes a bridge posture.
Vibing in dots
The Desamuduru fame in an off-shoulder black polka dress is always in a party mood.
Vacation is a WHOLE mood
It’s a black-rounded sunnies and wavy hair for the look.
One person many moods
The actress shared the picture with the caption, “KEEPING UP WITH MYSELF !”
Goofy gangster
Perhaps! Hansika Motwani’s channelizing her alter ego? Well, the caption makes it clear as she wrote, “Channel your inner Gangsta!”
Cannot control her laughter
With unstoppable laughter evident in the candid, we wonder what’s the joke?
All of us!
Hansika is all of us at a restaurant when the menu excites us for the food we would be ordering.
Fun, filter and friends
Its always a memory cherished to try amusing filters with your friends, so is it for Hansika as well!
Hysterical times
Hansika Motwani with her best friend cannot stop her laughter.
Lazy mood
The actress sans makeup with the perfect ray of sun is all mood to be lazy and happy.
