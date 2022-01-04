Kajal Aggarwal to Hansika Motwani: 5 Work From Home Style Inspo from these South divas

1 / 5

Hansika Motwani

Who knew that we would all be grappling with the new normal, which is everything from home. From office meetings on Google Meet to online calls on Zoom, from date nights to parties, today’s world has almost become virtual.Yet again we are back to work from home and here are some comfy which set perfect. The pandemic fashion is all about graphic and print tees for tops, and pyjamas and shorts for the bottoms. Most of us have been spotted on video calls wearing a nice top or shirt with pyjamas or shorts as bottoms, because who cares about what is not visible on the video. As the work from home (WFH) model has been continuing for 6 months and believed to continue for some more time, let’s look at some style inspo to make your work a lot more fun and to wipe away all your WFH woes.

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram