/
/
/
Maha actress Hansika Motwani's THESE photos will give you holiday feels
Maha actress Hansika Motwani's THESE photos will give you holiday feels
Hansika Motwani is currently in the news as her romantic first look with ex Simbu from the upcoming film Maha is now out. As we look forward to her upcoming film, check out some of her unmissable vacation photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2244 reads
Mumbai
Published: December 23, 2019 05:16 pm
1 / 8
Hansika Motwani's vacay pics
Hansika Motwani is currently in the news as her romantic first look with ex Simbu from the upcoming film Maha is now out. For the uninitiated, Hansika and Simbu who once dated each other are now reuniting on the big screen after years. Fans are super excited to watch this ex-couple on the big screen. Directed by U.R. Jameel, Maha's release date is not yet announced. Speaking about Hansika, she is a big name in the South. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Aap Ka Surroor and was later seen in Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. She is very active on social media. Hansika keeps updating her Instagram with her stunning pictures. If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that she's a travel freak. Hansika is one big adventure junkie. The actress' social media feed is filled with mesmerising vacay photos. Well, as we look forward to her upcoming film, check out some of her unmissable vacation photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Sun-kissed and pretty!
"Because I feel like popeye...," captioned Hansika.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Beyond magical
Travelling makes the actress happy and this pic is proof of the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Enjoying the beauty of the place
Hansika captioned this beautiful snap as, "Take only memories, love only footprints."
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Peaceful moment
Motwani is one big adventure junkie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Throwback
Hansika captioned it as, "Happiest when I am travelling."
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Soul on fleek
The actress' style is on point in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Slaying it
"Slay your day," captioned Hansika.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment