Maha actress Hansika Motwani's THESE photos will give you holiday feels

Hansika Motwani is currently in the news as her romantic first look with ex Simbu from the upcoming film Maha is now out. As we look forward to her upcoming film, check out some of her unmissable vacation photos.
  • 1 / 8
    Hansika Motwani's vacay pics

    Hansika Motwani's vacay pics

    Hansika Motwani is currently in the news as her romantic first look with ex Simbu from the upcoming film Maha is now out. For the uninitiated, Hansika and Simbu who once dated each other are now reuniting on the big screen after years. Fans are super excited to watch this ex-couple on the big screen. Directed by U.R. Jameel, Maha's release date is not yet announced. Speaking about Hansika, she is a big name in the South. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Aap Ka Surroor and was later seen in Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. She is very active on social media. Hansika keeps updating her Instagram with her stunning pictures. If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that she's a travel freak. Hansika is one big adventure junkie. The actress' social media feed is filled with mesmerising vacay photos. Well, as we look forward to her upcoming film, check out some of her unmissable vacation photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Sun-kissed and pretty!

    Sun-kissed and pretty!

    "Because I feel like popeye...," captioned Hansika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Beyond magical

    Beyond magical

    Travelling makes the actress happy and this pic is proof of the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Enjoying the beauty of the place

    Enjoying the beauty of the place

    Hansika captioned this beautiful snap as, "Take only memories, love only footprints."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Peaceful moment

    Peaceful moment

    Motwani is one big adventure junkie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Throwback

    Throwback

    Hansika captioned it as, "Happiest when I am travelling."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Soul on fleek

    Soul on fleek

    The actress' style is on point in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Slaying it

    Slaying it

    "Slay your day," captioned Hansika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

