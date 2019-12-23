Maha actress Hansika Motwani's THESE photos will give you holiday feels

1 / 8

Hansika Motwani's vacay pics

Hansika Motwani is currently in the news as her romantic first look with ex Simbu from the upcoming film Maha is now out. For the uninitiated, Hansika and Simbu who once dated each other are now reuniting on the big screen after years. Fans are super excited to watch this ex-couple on the big screen. Directed by U.R. Jameel, Maha's release date is not yet announced. Speaking about Hansika, she is a big name in the South. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Aap Ka Surroor and was later seen in Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. She is very active on social media. Hansika keeps updating her Instagram with her stunning pictures. If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that she's a travel freak. Hansika is one big adventure junkie. The actress' social media feed is filled with mesmerising vacay photos. Well, as we look forward to her upcoming film, check out some of her unmissable vacation photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram